Best wireless car charger

Wireless charging mounts use the same technology to charge your phone as many wireless chargers do for electric cars and scooters.

Which wireless car charger is best?

Keeping your cell phone charged while on the road can be a hassle, especially if your phone is on the verge of dying while you’re driving. Plugging your phone in while driving can be a dangerous distraction.

Luckily, nowadays, there’s a wide range of wireless car chargers available that allow you the freedom to charge your phone without the need for frustrating cords. If you’re thinking about upgrading to a wireless charger, you’ll benefit from learning more about how they work and which ones are the best.

What to know before you buy a wireless car charger

How do wireless car chargers work?

Most wireless chargers use a process called magnetic induction to charge devices without a wire. Wireless charging mounts create a magnetic field between them and your phone using an internal electromagnetic coil that interacts with the electromagnetic coil inside your phone. Because the coils are so small, wireless car chargers can’t charge your device from great distances. Still, they do a great job at charging devices docked inside them.

Do wireless chargers work as well as wired chargers?

Although magnetic induction charging has come a long way, it still has its limitations. In general, wireless chargers don’t have the same charging power as wired chargers. Although wireless chargers don’t charge your devices as fast as wired chargers, most of them still do an impressive job at keeping your devices charged.

Types of mounts

Suction cup mount : Many wireless chargers have mounts with suction cups that stick to your window or dashboard. Suction cup mounts give you more freedom regarding where you place your wireless charger, but some users dislike the suction cup rings that they tend to leave.



: Many wireless chargers have mounts with suction cups that stick to your window or dashboard. Suction cup mounts give you more freedom regarding where you place your wireless charger, but some users dislike the suction cup rings that they tend to leave. Cup holder mount: These wireless chargers fit right into your cup holder, eliminating the need for unsightly suction cup rings. Many users love the ease of use that comes with cup-holder-mounted wireless chargers. However, some find it awkward to look down to see their screen while using their phone to navigate.



These wireless chargers fit right into your cup holder, eliminating the need for unsightly suction cup rings. Many users love the ease of use that comes with cup-holder-mounted wireless chargers. However, some find it awkward to look down to see their screen while using their phone to navigate. Vent mount: Wireless chargers that mount to your vent give you an ideal spot to view your phone’s screen for navigation without suction cups. Although many find vent-mounted wireless chargers to be the most convenient option, others dislike that they limit the use of one of their vents.

What to look for in a quality wireless car charger

Good grip

One of the biggest complaints you’ll hear about wireless car chargers is that they drop your phone when you hit a bump. It’s important to note that, while this may be true in some cases, many wireless chargers are capable of holding onto your device on rugged terrain, as well as smooth highways. When selecting a wireless car charger, getting one that grips onto your phone with durable arms, or keeps it secure by other means, is essential.

Sturdy design

Many wireless car chargers have telescopic arms that support the device and allow for easy viewing of the screen. Cheaply made charging mounts often have weak supports that bounce as you drive, making for a frustrating experience. Getting a wireless charger with a sturdy support arm or no support arm at all will save your road trip from the unpleasant squeaking noises that come with a wobbly wireless charger.

Adequate charging capabilities

Some wireless chargers do a better job than others. It’s essential to choose a charging mount that’ll keep your device on when you need it.

It’s important to note; other factors can influence your wireless charger’s effectiveness for your phone. If you use a thick phone case that makes your phone fit into the mount awkwardly, it can also impact how well the mount charges your phone. Some wireless chargers have extendable arms that are large enough to grip phones in heavy-duty cases. However, the case’s material may still impact the effectiveness of wireless charging to some degree.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless car charger

Depending on the model you choose, wireless chargers can run you anywhere from $30-$60.

Wireless car charger FAQ

Will wireless car chargers work with any phone?

A. Many wireless chargers have compatible phones listed in their product description; others aim to work for all smartphones. Be sure to check the item’s product description and questions section to see if it works with your specific phone.

Will wireless car chargers charge other devices?

A. It’s possible if the other device has an electromagnetic coil similar to those found in smartphones, but most only charge phones reliably.

Best wireless charging car mount

Top wireless car charger

iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Charging Car Mount

What you need to know: This durable mount does a great job charging your phone and holding it in place, even if you’re on bumpy terrain.

What you’ll love: The intuitive one-touch release makes this mount exceedingly simple to use. Firmly holds your phone in place without it bouncing excessively or falling off of the mount. The suction cup mount sticks to just about any surface, even if you switch its position often. This device does an exceptional job wirelessly charging most phones.

What you should consider: If you use several apps at once, your battery might drain slightly faster than the iOttie will charge it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless car charger for the money

Neotrix QI Wireless Cup Holder Car Charger

What you need to know: This is an affordable wireless charging mount that fits right into your cup holder.

What you’ll love: This mount is the perfect size to fit in most cup holders without tipping over. Many users prefer having their phone rest over their cup holder rather than their dashboard, on the off chance it falls off the mount. The phone grip can hold and charge some phones even while they’re in protective cases.

What you should consider: The rod that the phone sits atop would be more convenient if it was longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Vent Mount

What you need to know: Belkin’s vent-mounted wireless charger has a long list of compatible devices and a sleek, simple design.

What you’ll love: This wireless charger does a superb job charging compatible devices. The simple design blends in well with most vehicles. This is a sturdy device that should stand the test of time.

What you should consider: It can be challenging to get your phone on and off the mount.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Cody Stewart writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.