Apple AirPods Pro 2 are already 20% off

The countdown to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is on. On Oct. 10 and 11, expect all kinds of deep discounts on some of the most popular products on Amazon ahead of the holidays.

But in the days leading up to the sale, there have been tons of early deals. Savvy shoppers can already score great prices on bestsellers and trending products, including popular electronics like Apple products, before Big Deal Days even arrive.

Shop this article: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds, Apple Watch Series 9 and Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

October Prime Day: Here are the best early deals

Prime Day bestsellers on sale ahead of Big Deal Days

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds

The latest Apple AirPods have noise canceling with adaptive transparency, plus a charging case with MagSafe capabilities, so you can charge it with Apple’s Lightning cable or a USB-C or on a wireless charger. They’re Bluetooth-enabled, so you can listen on any device completely wirelessly.

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 9 is an essential fitness tracker for those who want to live a healthier lifestyle — equipped with blood oxygen and ECG apps, plus step tracking, cardiovascular health monitoring and more. You get all that plus Apple apps so you can listen to music and podcasts, send and receive messages, take calls and more, all on the go.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson is one of the most trusted names in hair care, and for good reason. The Supersonic Hair Dryer is engineered for fast drying and precision styling, but without exposing hair to extreme heat damage, like so many other hair dryers do.

iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

The iRobot Roomba i4 is one of the most advanced robot vacuums on the market, with smart room mapping and home assistant integrations. It’s also self-emptying and can go up to 60 days before its base needs to be emptied, making it truly a hands-off way to manage dust and pet hair.

Trending products on sale ahead of Big Deal Days

Bitzee, Interactive Toy Digital Pet and Case with 15 Animals Inside

Bitzee is already the must-have toy for this holiday season. This holographic virtual pet is interactive and fun for kids, who must care for it and raise it to Super Bitzee status to unlock outfits, games and other features. Each Bitzee features 15 unique pets for kids to unlock.

Furby

Furby is back but with a modern update since the ’90s. Don’t worry, though — this fun pet still dances, sings and interacts with its human friends. You can even still teach your Furby tricks!

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

Dreaming of nights out in a hot tub but lacking the space? This portable, inflatable version from Coleman seats up to four people with a heated water system and 140 bubbling jets. It’s easy to set up and constructed from strong, durable PVC material.

Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw

Stanley Tumblers still aren’t going out of style. Now’s your chance to get one at a great price because Amazon has tons of colors on sale. The double insulation keeps drinks cold for hours, and leakproof lids make them great to take on the go.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.