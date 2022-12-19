Which tech gift for artists is best?

If you’re shopping for an artist this year, you may be wondering what to get them. They likely already have the basics, like paint, pencils, sketchbooks and other art supplies, but may not have the latest art technology, such as tablets. Believe it or not, there have been numerous technological advancements for artists over the years, many of which can help the artist in your life take their craft to the next level. When buying tech gifts for an artist, taking the time to consider potential applications for gifts and knowing which are the most popular among artists is an excellent way to begin your search.

Top 10 best tech gifts for artists

Best gifts for digital artists

Wacom Cintiq 22 Drawing Tablet

The 21.5-inch Wacom Cintiq 22 Drawing Tablet features high-end pressure-sensing capabilities that allow artists to create a range of different brush strokes. Although many users reported issues using Adobe Photoshop with the device, the artist in your life will likely love this tablet if they use a different art software. The sizable 1920×1080 full HD screen will make their artwork stand out and look just as bright and vibrant as it does in their imagination.

Capacitive 4-in-1 Stylus Pen

This stylus pen is weighted, comfortable to use and features four different tips: a precision disc, a brush, a ballpoint pen and a microfiber point. Users say these tips work well with most tablets. The pen breaks into four different sections, each of which features a unique tip, making it incredibly easy to keep up with all of the included pieces.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-inch Android Tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 includes a stylus that you’re able to store in a hidden compartment on the tablet. This high-end tablet features up to 512GB of storage and an excellent-looking display. The device can be exchanged within 30 days of purchase. Users are sure to love this tablet’s top-notch performance, PC functionality and the ability to use a stylus.

Best tech gifts for artists who love to sketch and paint

iskn Repaper

This unique product allows artists to draw directly on sketch paper while simultaneously creating a digital version of their sketch. For use, artists simply slide the Repaper ring onto their sketch pencil and attach a piece of sketch paper to the Repaper graphics tablet. The Repaper will copy and record the pencil’s motions on their phone, tablet or PC. Some users have suggested that the device’s accuracy may fade over time. With that said, most celebrate the device as an incredibly accurate tool that eliminates any need for a tablet for digital art.

Artograph EZ Tracer

Some artists may not like the idea of tracing, but with the Artograph EZ Tracer, they can trace their own art on a much larger scale. This projector works with any drawing created on a 4-inch by 4-inch scale and can enlarge it by two to 10 times its original size. Using the Artograph EZ Tracer, artists can sketch whatever they’d like to create and then project it onto a canvas for painting. It’s important to note, the tracer doesn’t include a bulb, but most LED and CFL bulbs should be compatible.

Best tech gifts for photographers

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

This advanced-level camera features everything a professional photographer would need. The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV shoots up to seven frames per second and features a DIGIC 6+ image processor, which ensures incredibly high image quality for your continuous shots. In addition to being an excellent choice for photography, this camera can be used as an ultra-high-performance webcam for any computer.

StudioPRO Complete Studio

This robust studio set is perfect for photographers that do shoots from their home. The StudioPRO Complete Studio features a 10-foot power cord, several backdrops and a carrying bag that makes it easy to carry around. Although there is no arm extension for the overhead light, most users found this set to have more than enough functionality for professional photoshoots.

Nikon D3500

The Nikon D3500 is compatible with the full range of Nikon and Nikkon lenses. The controls are straightforward to use, and the device’s Bluetooth connectivity gives photographers the freedom to control the camera from their phone or tablet. The Nikon D3500 doesn’t feature built-in image stabilization, but if the user tends to shoot with a tripod, they won’t have any issues with this advanced DSLR camera.

Unique tech gifts for artists

4M Doodling Robot

This affordable doodling robot is perfect for young artists that love to both build and draw. The 4M Doodling Robot kit contains everything you need to make your very own robot. Once built, the robot can hold up to three pens, pencils or markers and draw various patterns by rotating its legs and vibrating. If you want to alter the design, simply adjust the angle and height of the pens or adjust the robot’s legs. Some users found that the robot was difficult for their kids to assemble on their own and may require assistance, but if your child has trouble putting the 4M Doodling Robot together, it could make for a fun group project.

MYNT3D Super 3D Pen

The MYNT3D Super 3D Pen gives artists a chance to bring their creations to life. This 3D printing pen has a replaceable nozzle and a dial that allows you to adjust the flow-rate of the material. Some users found that the pen stopped working after a short time, but most were satisfied and reported no longevity issues. The MYNT3D Super 3D Pen can be used to create statues and figurines from scratch, or even repair plastic toys and 3D-printed statues.

