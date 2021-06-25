Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Derek Chauvin case: Ex-cop faces up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Top Stories
AG Nessel to announce second Conviction Integrity Unit exoneration
Top Stories
Longtime Rockford Public Schools superintendent retiring
Incoming rain prompts flooding concerns in Kalamazoo
Video
Film shot in Grand Rapids to premiere this weekend
Video
Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Tokyo Olympics
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
High School Preps
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Top Stories
Correa leads Astros to 11th straight win, 12-3 over Tigers
Top Stories
Sam Mikulak hopes to make one more Olympics before retiring
Video
USA Masters Games kick off in West MI this weekend
Video
Schoop homers again, Tigers beat skidding Cardinals
Second round of the Michigan Amateur
Video
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
BestReviews
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Language
The best language translator device