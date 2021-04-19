Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
Whitecaps announcer Dan Hasty enjoys 1st MLB regular season call
Video
Top Stories
Police ID Tennessee man arrested for Newaygo-area shooting
Top Stories
Records show ex-Lowell officer’s criminal past
Video
GRPD prepares for protests after Chauvin trial verdict
Video
State unveils ‘greatest accomplishment in recycling’ since bottle bill: NextCycle Michigan
Unusual catch: Magnet fishermen find explosive in Grand River
Video
Weather
Alerts
Ask Ellen
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Watching The Skies
Weather Experience
Weather Warn Emails
Webcams
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
High School Preps
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
NFL Draft
Tokyo Olympics
Video Game News
Top Stories
Whitecaps announcer Dan Hasty enjoys 1st MLB regular season call
Video
Top Stories
A’s rally to beat Tigers in ninth, win eighth straight
Westbrook’s triple-double, Beal’s 37 lead Wiz over Pistons
Subban makes 29 saves as Chicago beats Detroit
A’s slug, pitch past Tigers for 7th straight win
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Conversations
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Text Alert Replacements
News & Forecast Emails
School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Cookbooks, Diet & Fitness
The best diabetic cookbook