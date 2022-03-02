Best collapsible water bottle for camping

Collapsible water bottles are perfect for camping thanks to the versatility they can provide without taking up a lot of space. Consider buying multiple bottles for your next camping or hiking trip.

Which collapsible water bottles are best for camping?

When camping, having the right gear can really make or break your experience. Going off the grid for a few days can be rewarding, but without the right accessories you’ll quickly begin to feel out of your depth.

Having a collapsible water bottle for camping is a must, especially if your itinerary includes hikes. Collapsible water bottles are light, easy to pack, easy to carry and more convenient than standard water bottles. Top pick Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle is a standout thanks to its silicone build and compact design.

What to know before you buy a collapsible water bottle for camping

BPA-free

No matter the design, make or material of your collapsible water bottle, make sure that it’s BPA-free. A lot of collapsible water bottles are made from plastic or silicone, both of which are materials that can contain BPA.

Material

As long as the collapsible water is BPA-free, you can choose whichever material works best for you. Silicone is a popular option for collapsible water bottles since it can be folded or collapsed and still easily return to its intended shape. Most collapsible silicone water bottles can also hold hot drinks, which brings an added level of versatility when camping.

Plastic is another common option for collapsible water bottles. The advantage to having a plastic collapsible water bottle is that they’re often more flexible and compact than their silicone counterparts.

Collapsible vs. foldable

The material of your water bottle determines how easily it can be stored. While plastic collapsible water bottles can be rolled or folded when not in use, silicone collapsible water bottles often just collapse into themselves and form a small disk.

Either style works well for camping and hiking, but consider which you would prefer. Some collapsible water bottles even include a silicone band to hold the water bottle in place when it’s rolled up.

What to look for in a quality collapsible water bottle for camping

Storage and portability

The main advantage that collapsible water bottles have over regular water bottles is their ability to be easily stored when not in use. If you’re a more minimalist camper, a compact collapsible water bottle is a solid option. Look for collapsible water bottles that have added features in order to make it easier to store and transport, such as a band to keep it folded.

Carabiners and hooks

If you’re using your collapsible water bottle for camping and hiking, you’ll need one that can be easily attached to your belt loop or backpack. Some collapsible water bottles come with carabiners or hooks so you can fully utilize this feature. Since they’re so light, they won’t weigh you down or get in the way while hiking.

Built-in water filters

Some collapsible water bottles come with built-in water filters. These are especially helpful for those who are truly going off the grid or planning on taking a hike through the backcountry.

How much you can expect to spend on a collapsible water bottle

You can expect to spend anywhere from $5-$30 on a collapsible water bottle.

Collapsible water bottle FAQ

Are collapsible water bottles dishwasher-safe?

A. Some collapsible water bottles are dishwasher-safe. Double-check the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions of your specific bottle to make ensure you’re washing items that are machine washable.

Are collapsible water bottles flexible enough to be kept in your pocket while hiking?

A. Most are flexible enough, but this largely depends on the material of your specific water bottle.

What’s the best collapsible water bottle for camping to buy?

Top collapsible water bottle for camping

Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle

What you need to know: This is one of the most durable collapsible water bottles on the market and is perfect for campers and hikers.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its silicone build, this water bottle can hold both hot and cold liquids. It’s dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. Its impressive lid manages to be leakproof without being overly bulky when the water bottle is rolled up.

What you should consider: It can be a bit difficult to roll up, but this is made easier thanks to the silicone strap that’s attached to the bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top collapsible water bottle for camping for the money

Vapur Anti-Bottle Solid Flexible Water Bottle

What you need to know: This collapsible water bottle from Vapur is a smart water solution for campers thanks to its no-nonsense design.

What you’ll love: This bottle offers multiple size and color options so it’s easy to find one that suits your specific needs. It’s flexible enough to be stored in your pants pocket while on a hike. It comes with carabiners and a hook so it can be attached to your backpack or belt loop.

What you should consider: The included carabiner isn’t the best, so consider pairing it with a more durable carabiner before your camping trip.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Survivor Filter Collapsible Canteen

What you need to know: These collapsible canteens from Survivor Filter are a solid option for campers or hikers who want a larger collapsible water bottle.

What you’ll love: The canteens hold 1 liter of water each and are very durable. They come with heavy-duty carabiners for easy storage while hiking. These are especially good for backcountry hikers who have to find and purify their drinking water.

What you should consider: The survivor filter doesn’t come with the canteens, so remember to purchase that separately before you head out on the trails.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Addison Hoggard writes for BestReviews.

