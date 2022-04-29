Which white bedspread is best?

If you’re looking to add style to your bedroom, a white bedspread is a great option. A bedspread is a decorative, lightweight covering that is perfect for the warmer spring or summer months.

White may seem like a simple choice, but there are still a variety of styles, designs and materials to choose from, so you can easily find a quality bedspread to fit your decorative scheme and show off your style. The best option is the Wedding Rings Cotton Bedspread.

What to know before you buy a white bedspread

Why choose white?

White may be simple, but it’s anything but boring. Not only is white a calming color believed to help improve your sleep, but the clean, elegant look of white can accentuate other aspects of the room. Besides, white is a timeless color that will always remain in style.

Size

The size of your bedspread should match the size of your mattress and bed sheets. All of them come in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. If you have a thick mattress that’s high off the ground, you might want a bigger bedspread to cover the extra space.

Material

Unlike a comforter or a duvet, bedspreads don’t typically have separate outer and inner layers. Instead, they tend to resemble quilts , in that they are often made from the same material.

Finding the best material for you depends on your needs and how you plan to use the bedspread. Some of the most common are:

Cotton: This is cool, light and easy to launder. It’s popular because it’s so comfortable and breathable. It’s also relatively inexpensive.

This is cool, light and easy to launder. It’s popular because it’s so comfortable and breathable. It’s also relatively inexpensive. Polyester : These bedspreads are heavier and warmer. They tend to be more durable and less expensive but not as soft or fluffy as other materials.

: These bedspreads are heavier and warmer. They tend to be more durable and less expensive but not as soft or fluffy as other materials. Feather and down: This is more commonly used as filling for comforters because it’s both light and warm. It’s a great option for cold sleepers, but it can be expensive.

This is more commonly used as filling for comforters because it’s both light and warm. It’s a great option for cold sleepers, but it can be expensive. Silk: This is soft, light, luxurious and cool. These bedspreads tend to be more expensive, but they aren’t the best options if you’re looking for warmth.

This is soft, light, luxurious and cool. These bedspreads tend to be more expensive, but they aren’t the best options if you’re looking for warmth. Wool: This is the heaviest and warmest. Depending on the quality, wool bedspreads can also be comfortable and breathable.

Bedspread sets

Bedspreads can either be purchased as a single item or part of a set that includes pillow shams. Some sets even include decorative throw pillows.

What to look for in a quality white bedspread

Patterns

White bedspreads come in a variety of subtle yet decorative patterns and prints that include diamonds, stars, waves, geometric shapes and even more intricate crocheted designs. If you’re not interested in patterns, solid white bedspreads are also available.

Not every style is right for every room. If you already have a lot of patterns in your room, interior designers recommend solid or neutral colors, but if your space lacks vibrance, opt for a patterned bedspread.

Care instructions

White can easily stain, so it’s essential to properly care for it. Carefully follow the instructions for each product, but it’s usually best to avoid harsh detergents and wash your bedspread in cold water.

How much you can expect to spend on a white bedspread

Bedspreads can range in price based on fabric, brand and size. Expect to spend between $40-$300.

White bedspread FAQ

What’s the difference between a bedspread and a comforter?

A. A bedspread is a thinner type of comforter that goes over the entire length of a bed. It is usually used as a decorative cover that protects the blankets underneath and can add style and sophistication to a bedroom.

How do I make a bed using a bedspread?

A. The bedspread is placed over the comforter and can either be tucked in or draped off the bed if there is a decorative trim. It should not hit the floor.

How do I keep my white bedspread looking white?

A. It’s recommended that you wash a bedspread two to three times a year, but since white can stain more easily, it might require more frequent cleaning. Don’t let stains sink in — wash immediately if one appears. If you find your white bedspread turning yellow over time, trying using less detergent and adding a half cup of white vinegar to the load.

What’s the best white bedspread to buy?

Top white bedspread

Wedding Rings Twin Cotton Bedspread

What you need to know: This soft, elegant bedspread with gorgeous wedding ring stitching is both comfortable and elegant.

What you’ll love: The velvet and satin details paired with a cotton blanket will make you feel like royalty every night. While ornate and luxurious, this bedspread is still easy to launder since it is machine-washable.

What you should consider: This bedspread has been known to run large and works great if you have a thick mattress.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white bedspread for the money

Whale Flotilla Microfiber Bedspread Set

What you need to know: Save on the price without lowering the quality when purchasing this light, fluffy microfiber bedspread.

What you’ll love: The sueding process used to make this bedspread increases the fabric’s softness, while the lightweight fill provides that fluffy cloud-like feel. This set includes a bedspread and two matching pillow shams to help you bring a modern, sophisticated look to your bedroom.

What you should consider: Although this set is prewashed, make sure to follow all laundering instructions to ensure that there is no additional shrinkage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Madison Park Sabrina Cotton Chenille Bedspread Set

What you need to know: Cozy, comfortable and delicate, this bedspread set features an iconic medallion decoration.

What you’ll love: Add dimension and style to your bedroom with this three-piece cotton chenille set. It comes with a coordinating pillow sham, so you can decorate the entire bed with this classic design.

What you should consider: This bedspread is in on the thinner side, which makes it work well when used by itself in the summer, and can be used to provide additional layers during the colder months.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

