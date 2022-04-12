Which queen-size bedspreads are best?

When you’re looking for a clean, polished look in your bedroom, few items can instantly transform your room like a good bedspread. With its ability to conceal any clutter under the bed to its crisp construction, a bedspread is an easy and fast solution. If you’re looking for a bedspread that instantly dresses up your bedroom, Madison Park Quebec 3-Piece Queen Quilted Bedspread Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a queen-size bedspread

Mattress thickness

There can be a wide disparity between thicknesses in different mattresses. This is important in how your bedspread falls and how far down it reaches. If you have a pillow-top mattress or another deep-pocket variety, this may affect the fall of your bedspread. Bedspreads are intended to give crisp edges and a straight fall down the sides of the bed, so getting the measurements right is key.

Bed height and width

After measuring the thickness of your mattress, next tackle the measurement of the distance of its top from the floor. Next, measure the width of your mattress. (If it is a queen mattress, this measurement should equal 60 inches.) Subtracting this amount from the overall width of the bedspread, then dividing this number by two will give you a measurement of how far the bedspread will fall on your bed. If you like the look of a bedspread that just skirts the floor, be precise in your sourcing of a bedspread.

Bed type

Bedspreads give a great, well-made look to a bed, but they aren’t for every bed. They tend to not fit snugly on beds with posts, for example, or those with a tall, pronounced footboard. Even if the foot of your bed is lower but ornate (e.g., a carved wood footboard), a bedspread will both obscure this detail and also fail to fall straight down, which is one of the key benefits of a bedspread. If any of these are true about your bed, you may be better off with either a patterned comforter or, for greater flexibility, a plain white comforter and a duvet cover.

What to look for in a quality queen-size bedspread

Washability

It’s great when a bedspread looks good right out of its packaging, but it’s even better when it still looks good after being washed many times. Fabrics like cotton and linen look great after repeated wear and washing, for example. Be sure to read the care instructions on the packaging or the online listing to be sure the recommended care is something you can easily keep up with.

Weight

Do you tend to like snug, heavy bedding while you sleep? Or do you like to “feel free” and tend to kick off the covers? Bedspreads come in a variety of weights, so pay attention to the description as you consider a bedspread. Light or summer-weight bedspreads will be best for sleepers who don’t like a lot of weight.

Visual interest

Whether it’s an embroidered design, appliques, or patterned fabric, a bedspread can add to the appeal of your bedroom by including detailing that’s pleasing to you. Matelasse bedspreads, which can have raised embroidered detail, offer both the visual appeal of a pattern but the calmness of a solid color.

How much you can expect to spend on a queen-size bedspread

Depending on material, expect to pay between $50-$200 for a queen-size bedspread.

Queen-size bedspread FAQ

Bedspread, comforter, coverlet, quilt … what’s the difference?

A. The basic differences between the various types of bed coverings are size and thickness. Bedspreads are single-layer coverings that are intended to cover the whole bed and its sides down to the floor. A quilt and a coverlet both are designed to cover only to the point where the mattress meets the box spring or the platform of your bed (for beds without box springs, a coverlet would lay flat like a bedspread, but a quilt would contain batting). A comforter also covers the area to the box spring but has thicker filling, giving it a puffy look.

Do people still use bedspreads?

A. Bedspreads were once the go-to bed covering, but they have lost ground to comforters in recent decades due to fashion as well as the latter’s ease of use and superior warmth. However, bedspreads are making a comeback, and they are particularly suited for bedrooms with a retro or boho feel.

What’s the best queen-size bedspread to buy?

Top queen-size bedspread

Madison Park Quebec 3-Piece Queen Quilted Bedspread Set

What you need to know: Available in a dozen color options, this quilted, classic bedspread is sure to make any room look dignified and put together.

What you’ll love: This bedspread looks high-end but is easily machine-washable. It is designed to drape well on pillow-top mattresses.

What you should consider: Some shoppers report that the colors aren’t exactly as seen onscreen, so choose yours carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top queen-size bedspread for the money

Mellanni Bedspread Coverlet Set

What you need to know: Available both in solid and patterned fabric, this budget-friendly option adds polish to your bedroom.

What you’ll love: The microfiber construction is soft and durable, and the stitching is sturdy and beautiful.

What you should consider: This bedspread is on the thinner side and most suited for summertime use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Martha Stewart Collection Midland Vine Queen Bedspread

What you need to know: Dainty floral embroidery gives this bedspread an air of a time gone by.

What you’ll love: The soft, beige cotton washes easily and spring back into shape on your bed with a minimum of fuss.

What you should consider: Depending on the height of your bed, this bedspread may not fall all the way to the floor, so measure carefully.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

