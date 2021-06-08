The best wrinkle filler

While dry and dehydrated skin doesn’t necessarily age faster, it shows more aging signs. For this reason, most wrinkle fillers often include hydrating ingredients that plump the skin to disguise lines.

The best wrinkle fillers

Fine lines and wrinkles are a natural part of aging. While there’s nothing that staves off all signs of aging, there are a few things that could help you age more gracefully, including botox and fillers. If the thought of injectables sounds terrifying, a wrinkle filler cream is your best option.

Olay Regenerist Wrinkle and Pore Vanisher earns our top pick due to its immediate results and smooth, matte finish. Continue reading to discover the other top choices and find out everything you need to know before buying a wrinkle filler.

What to know before you buy a wrinkle filler

Here are a few things to consider before buying a wrinkle filler.

What is a wrinkle filler?

Over-the-counter instant wrinkle fillers offer both immediate and temporary results. They are meant to fill in fine lines and wrinkles, which can blur lines and cause your skin to look smoother. Some target specific areas like an under-eye wrinkle filler or forehead wrinkle filler. However, you can use the majority of wrinkle fillers on multiple regions.

Do wrinkle fillers provide long-term results?

The priority of wrinkle fillers is to fill lines and reduce the appearance of wrinkles instantly. They are not designed to offer long-term results. However, you can find some line-blurring wrinkle fillers that also provide visible results over time. These wrinkle fillers would include extra ingredients like retinol, collagen or hyaluronic acid, which are powerful skincare ingredients.

What to look for in a quality wrinkle filler

Here are some features to look for in an instant wrinkle filler.

Ingredients

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A, and a powerful skincare ingredient used in a plethora of anti-aging skincare products. It removes old, dead skin cells and speeds up the turnover of superficial skin cells, which can boost the production of elastin and collagen. Having retinol in a wrinkle filler can provide long-term results.

Hyaluronic acid is a hydrating ingredient that attracts moisture to your skin. This additional moisture plumps up your skin, which smooths out fine lines and wrinkles. While this provides a temporary result, extra hydration in your skin can give long-term results over time.

Silicone is a popular ingredient in wrinkle fillers. It fills in lines and wrinkles while creating a smooth barrier. For this reason, it's also one of the main ingredients in makeup primers and pore blurring products. Silicone only offers temporary results.

Peptides can help your body produce collagen and elastin, which our skin naturally loses as it ages. This ingredient may or may not provide long-term results.

Ease of use

There are a few things that can make your wrinkle filler experience more convenient.

Drying time – Before applying the rest of your products like moisturizer, sunscreen or makeup, you must allow your wrinkle fillers to dry. Depending on the product, it could require anywhere from 2-20 minutes to dry. If you don’t want to extend the amount of time it takes you to get ready, choose a wrinkle filler with a short drying period.

– Before applying the rest of your products like moisturizer, sunscreen or makeup, you must allow your wrinkle fillers to dry. Depending on the product, it could require anywhere from 2-20 minutes to dry. If you don’t want to extend the amount of time it takes you to get ready, choose a wrinkle filler with a short drying period. Color – You can find wrinkle fillers in a clear, tinted or white formula. A tinted wrinkle filler that matches your skin tone can save you valuable time blending it in. It could also take the place of concealer or even foundation.

– You can find wrinkle fillers in a clear, tinted or white formula. A tinted wrinkle filler that matches your skin tone can save you valuable time blending it in. It could also take the place of concealer or even foundation. SPF – If you don’t want to add steps into your skincare routine, picking a wrinkle filler with added SPF is a bright idea.

How much you can expect to spend on wrinkle filler

You can find wrinkle fillers ranging from $10-$100. While expensive is not always better, you might need to spend a little more to get quality and effective ingredients.

Wrinkle filler FAQ

Can I wear makeup on top of my wrinkle filler?

A. Yes. Most makeup fillers are made to be used under makeup and are excellent makeup primers.

At what age should I start using a wrinkle filler?

A. You can start using a wrinkle filler as soon as you notice any wrinkles or fine lines. While they work best on fine lines, they also do well to camouflage deep wrinkles.

What’s the best wrinkle filler to buy?

Top wrinkle filler

Olay Regenerist Wrinkle and Pore Vanisher

What you need to know: This is an effective wrinkle filler by a popular brand that also helps smooth and refine the look of pores.

What you’ll love: The precision-tipped tube allows for targeted treatment without wasting product. It also features light-diffusing particles to soften the look of wrinkles and pores.

What you should consider: Some users report it doesn’t work well under makeup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wrinkle filler for the money

RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Facial Filler

What you need to know: This inexpensive dual-action wrinkle filler includes retinol and hyaluronic acid to improve skin over time in addition to providing instant results.

What you’ll love: It works well to stop makeup from creasing and settling into fine lines. The included retinol sloughs away dead skin cells to reveal vibrant skin.

What you should consider: It doesn’t work well for deeper wrinkles and lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle High-Potency Wrinkle Filler

What you need to know: This is a high-potency, silicone-free wrinkle filler that works on all lines, wrinkles, creases and crow’s feet.

What you’ll love: It works in three ways by instantly smoothing the look of wrinkles, softening deeper wrinkles over time and allowing future lines to be less noticeable.

What you should consider: It’s pricey and takes effort to rub in thoroughly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

