There’s always a way to improve your skin care routine, whether you’re just getting started or honing a well-set plan. Folks looking to improve their skin care can look at the trends heading into 2023 and learn something new, find a new favorite, or kickstart a new skin care journey.

Low-key skin care

Not everyone is looking to celebrities and influencers for skin care routines. The more consumers learn about the unattainability of certain lifestyles and trends, the more they look to people just like them. In 2023, people want sustainable products from trusted brands that won’t harm their skin with chemicals and don’t cost a fortune.

Technology helps make skin care supplement-free

Many people, especially those watching how many products they use, embrace their body’s natural solutions to problems by facing them with the latest skin care technology. That means massaging devices, wrinkle-fighters, face-sculpting tools and overall body care devices.

Despite the often impressive results devices like these can yield, however, don’t fall for any that are too good to be true. An effective skin care device is backed by verifiable science and studies beyond the claims made on the package.

Glycerin shines

Glycerin products have grown increasingly popular among skin care enthusiasts. These products hydrate the skin and protect it against common irritants while accelerating healing processes and moisture retention.

However, it’s important to note that the compound’s humectant properties mean it draws moisture from the air. That’s why too much can cause blistering and irritations, especially in humid areas and for people prone to this sort of problem.

Fighting wrinkles starts young

People in their 30s and below are fighting wrinkles and fine lines earlier than ever, from the plant-extracted benefits of Bakuchiol products to collagen-producing peptides and a whole market full of other skin care products.

Skinimalism and nature’s products

Despite the many new products on the market, natural ingredients such as green tea and certain mushrooms and plants found around the world get desired results without extra substances you don’t need. That’s what lies behind skin care trends such as skinimalism: using only the bare essentials within a minimalist routine.

Skin cycling

Skin cycling is a multi-night regimen that combines exfoliants and cleaners with your skin’s desire for recovery time after using some products. You cycle through the products to reduce the chances of inflammation from active ingredients.

Best skin care products and devices for 2023’s skin care trends

Therabody TheraFace Pro

This cordless facial therapy massager uses microcurrent technology to firm and tighten facial skin. There’s red light technology to help hide lines and wrinkles and blue light to rid your skin of bacteria. It helps you deep clean.

SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand with Renew Complex Serum

It looks like a razor, but this four-in-one skin care tool offers a simple way to relax muscles, fight lines and wrinkles with red light therapy, rejuvenate skin, warm muscles, and keep your skin tight and your muscles loose. And it works with certain serums for even better results.

NuFace NuBody

Skin care isn’t only face care. This massager gives you the same benefits as the facial versions on the rest of your body. It’s a simple but comprehensive body-toning device that supports a small business, too.

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Glycerin

Neutrogena’s skin-firming cream with a sun protection factor of 15 fights wrinkles and keeps your skin looking lively, moisturized and full. With all the benefits of glycerin and green tea, it’s a trendy way to fight fine lines and the unforgiving sun.

Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Face Wash

You can exfoliate the right way and help end breakouts with a glowing finish, with this skin-smoothing face wash made from ingredients found in nature.

Minimalist 2% Alpha Arbutin Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

This lightweight serum helps get rid of dark spots and reduces harmful spots and tanning. The clear serum is free of needless fragrances, silicones, sulfates and oils, but heavy in the ingredients a skinimalist wants and needs.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

This three-in-one vegan skin cream is a minimalist moisturizer, skin tint and skin protector that checks multiple boxes. The oil-free formula replenishes without leaving behind harmful fillers and overpowering fragrances.

InstaNatural Skin-Cycling Set

This vitamin C serum, moisturizer and face wash help prevent wrinkles, brighten your skin and feed it valuable nutrition so it keeps its glow.

CeraVe Skin Renewing Gel Oil

CeraVe is a safe bet in the world of minimalist skin care. This gel serum is loaded with a blend of three essential ceramides and sunflower oil for a natural way to remove blemishes and keep skin smooth without irritants, fragrances and comedogens. It’s great for sensitive, dry and oily skin, without a greasy finish.

CeraVe Daily Hydrating Skin Care Set

Want all the benefits of skinimalist in a simple set? This CeraVe has more than you need to get your skin care routine going in the right direction. There’s a hydrating facial cleanser, and morning and evening moisturizers, each with a convenient pump-action lid.

