Which Klorane product is best?

French beauty brand Klorane was one of the first companies to offer hair care products that took advantage of effective botanical ingredients instead of harsh chemicals. Klorane products are formulated for all hair types and textures. All the formulas are biodegradable, so they’re good for the environment as well as your hair. If you’re looking for a versatile treatment for dry hair, the Klorane Repairing 3-in-1 Mask with Organic Cupuacu Butter is a great choice.

What to know before you buy a Klorane product

Hair care concerns

Klorane has eight different product lines to address hair concerns ranging from dryness and damage to thinning hair. Full hair care routines featuring three or more products are available for improved effectiveness. Products such as dry shampoo can help you have a good hair day regardless of how busy you are.

Product format

Klorane is probably most well-known for its dry shampoo, but it makes an assortment of traditional shampoos and conditioners as well. Klorane hair care routines can also include products such as leave-in sprays, hair masks and even vitamin supplements intended to help grow stronger, healthier hair.

Botanically based ingredients

Klorane uses active plant-based ingredients to tackle specific hair concerns. Each product line is formulated around a single botanical ingredient to maximize its benefit. Klorane organically farms some of its key ingredients on company land in France. Others, such as strengthening quinine and blonde-protecting chamomile, are fair trade and sustainably sourced internationally.

What to look for in a quality Klorane product

Dry shampoos for different hair types

Dry shampoo may be designed to save time, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be as good for your hair as standard shampoo. Klorane offers seven different dry shampoos formulated for oily, dry or thinning hair, as well as formulas that detoxify and purify the scalp. Some dry shampoo formulas are even available tinted to help them blend in better on dark hair.

Botanical ingredients for your hair type

If you’re trying to address a specific hair concern, look for some of these key ingredients:

Peony: soothes irritation

soothes irritation Edelweiss: encourages hair growth

encourages hair growth Mango butter: hydrates hair and scalp

hydrates hair and scalp Cupuacu butter: nourishes and restores dry hair

nourishes and restores dry hair Nettle extract: helps reduce oil production

helps reduce oil production Oat milk: balances the scalp and protects hair

Eco-friendly products and practices

Klorane’s company philosophy focuses heavily on environmental responsibility. A portion of Klorane sales goes toward funding environmental education and restoring habitat. Klorane’s products are biodegradable, so they break down quickly in the environment to avoid leaving potentially harmful chemicals in soil or waterways.

Klorane also uses recycled and recyclable packaging in all its products, and its dry shampoos are available in both traditional and nonaerosol formats. Most Klorane bottles, tubes and caps can be recycled, depending on your local facilities.

Tester kits

If you’re undecided on the best Klorane hair care products for your needs, consider a trial kit. This includes smaller bottles of popular Klorane lines to help users test the product before committing to a full-size purchase. A trial kit is even available for Klorane dry shampoo, featuring three different formulas for different hair needs.

How much you can expect to spend on Klorane products

Klorane hair products cost between $20 for 3.2-ounce dry shampoo bottles, up to $30 for 13.5-ounce standard shampoo bottles. Mini or travel sizes of some products are available for $10.

Klorane product FAQ

Where is Klorane made?

A. Almost all Klorane hair care products are made in France in order to shorten supply chains and minimize the company’s environmental impact. Some dry shampoos, sprays and supplements are made elsewhere.

Is Klorane good for dandruff?

A. Klorane’s Soothing and Anti-Irritating Shampoo with Peony is specially formulated to soothe itchiness and irritation associated with dandruff. It’s pH balanced and contains peony extract to relieve itching and tightness.

What’s the best Klorane product to buy?

Top Klorane product

Klorane Repairing 3-in-1 Mask with Organic Cupuacu Butter

What you need to know: This lightweight treatment uses organic cupuacu butter to nourish and restore hair.

What you’ll love: It can be used as an in-shower treatment, a restorative leave-in cream or an overnight hair mask. Plant-based ingredients such as coconut and sunflower oils fortify hair and help it retain moisture.

What you should consider: Some users found it left their hair feeling sticky or greasy when used as a leave-in treatment.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Dermstore and Amazon

Top Klorane product for the money

Klorane Ultra-Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

What you need to know: This popular dry shampoo can remove dirt and odors from hair without leaving behind a white residue.

What you’ll love: Organically harvested oat milk soothes and nourishes the scalp while corn and rice starches absorb oil, leaving behind clean hair. The ultrafine powder works quickly to refresh hair and add volume.

What you should consider: Users with dark hair may find that they need to brush and work product through hair to completely get rid of the appearance of white residue.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty , Dermstore and Amazon

Worth checking out

Klorane Detox Dry Shampoo with Aquatic Mint

What you need to know: This dry shampoo can help you go longer between hair washes thanks to its ability to detoxify the scalp and absorb excess oil.

What you’ll love: It has a beige tint to help it blend into all hair colors better. Rice starches help absorb oil and purify hair and scalp. With ingredients such as aquatic mint, menthol and camphor, it leaves the scalp with a refreshing cooling sensation.

What you should consider: Depending on your hair texture, you need to use more of this dry shampoo than usual. Not everyone is a fan of the scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty, Dermstore and Amazon

