Which color corrector for dark circles is best?

Whether from a lack of sleep, stress or genetics, dark under-eye circles are often challenging to cover up with makeup. If eye creams and concealers aren’t doing the trick, trying a color corrector for dark circles is a great option. Adding a color corrector to your skincare routine helps fight discoloration. With the right product, your under-eyes can look brighter and you can look well-rested, even if you didn’t get a full night’s sleep.

Bobbi Brown Under Eye Corrector is a creamy, blendable color corrector with added hydrating ingredients to keep your under-eyes nourished.

What to know before you buy a color corrector for dark circles

What is a color corrector?

Color corrector is makeup designed to help reduce under-eye darkness. It is best when used as a base for your concealer and foundation.

How does color corrector work?

Color correctors use complementary colors to balance out skin discoloration. They rely on the basics of color theory to help keep under-eyes bright. Complementary colors (opposite colors on the color wheel) cancel each other out, so choose the opposite color of your dark circles to cancel out discoloration. Typically, color correctors are yellow or orange to balance out purple and blue dark circles.

What causes dark under-eye circles?

According to Mayo Clinic, dark circles are when the skin beneath both of your eyes appears darkened. Dark circles are not the result of injury or infection. Lack of sleep is the most common cause of dark circles. They may also be caused by allergies, genetics and sun exposure. They are not typically a medical problem, but if discoloration seems to get worse over time, talk to your primary care physician. If concealers, color correctors and eye creams are not providing desired results, ask your dermatologist for advice.

What to look for in a quality color corrector for dark circles

Shade

Finding the right shade is key in covering dark under-eye circles. Yellow or orange color correctors are best for fighting dark under-eyes. These shades counteract purple, gray and blue pigmentation that is most common in under-eye darkness. Test out different shades until you find your perfect match. At their best, color correctors neutralize or completely cancel out dark circles for a more uniform complexion.

Saturation

Once you’ve found your shade, it’s time to figure out what level of saturation is right for you. If you have lighter skin, you want to use a lighter color corrector. For example, a peach shade is better for lighter skin than a deep orange. For the best results, test the product in natural daylight.

Extra ingredients

Some color correctors come with extra moisturizing agents to hydrate and nourish your under-eyes. Look for ingredients like carnauba wax to avoid creasing and flavonoids to reduce puffiness.

How much you can expect to spend on a color corrector for dark circles

Color correctors range in price from $5 to over $35 depending on ingredients and added benefits.

Color corrector for dark circles FAQ

What’s the difference between a color corrector and a concealer?

A. A color corrector brightens under-eyes while a concealer lightens under-eyes. Both work to reduce the appearance of dark circles. If your dark circles are highly pigmented, concealer may not be enough coverage to cancel out the discoloration. Using a color corrector helps cancel out rich pigmentation.

How do you combat dark circles?

A. Concealer, eye creams and color correctors are makeup tools to help reduce dark circles. Other remedies include using a cold compress under your eyes, adding an extra pillow to elevate your head while you sleep and getting more rest in general.

How do you use color correctors?

A. It depends on the formula. If it’s a stick color corrector, you apply it directly to your under-eyes. If it’s a liquid, use your finger or a makeup sponge to apply it. Once you have your desired coverage, use a finger or makeup sponge to gently dab the color corrector into your skin.

What’s the best color corrector for dark circles to buy?

Top color corrector for dark circles

Bobbi Brown Under Eye Corrector

What you need to know: This creamy, blendable formula is highly reviewed and is a popular choice by a top premium beauty brand.

What you’ll love: This corrector has extra moisturizing agents to keep the skin under your eyes nourished. It covers well with buildable coverage for customizable results. It’s waterproof and provides long-lasting wear.

What you should consider: It requires your finger or a makeup sponge for application.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top color corrector for the money

L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer

What you need to know: This affordable color corrector comes with a brush tip for easy application and works great as a base for any under-eye concealer or foundation.

What you’ll love: This is a long-lasting corrector that does a great job correcting dark circles. Its price won’t break your budget either.

What you should consider: The product is lightweight and designed to be buildable, so it requires multiple layers to give total coverage.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth checking out

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector

What you need to know: This crease-proof color corrector is full coverage and brightens the areas under the eyes quickly.

What you’ll love: Made by a trending brand, this formula includes carnauba wax for crease-proof wear and a reduction of puffiness. It goes on smoothly and produces a flawless finish.

What you should consider: This corrector is more expensive than many other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

