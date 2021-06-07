Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8
To The Point
Top Stories
1 hospitalized after car crash in Crockery Township
Top Stories
Muskegon chamber of commerce has new membership services director
Video
Top Stories
Grand Rapids discus thrower nears end of long road to Tokyo Olympics
Video
CDC updates travel recommendations for over 100 countries, lowers risk levels
Man in custody after stabbing in Grandville
Video
Ex-Rep. Paul Mitchell survives surgery, fights cancer
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Tokyo Olympics
High School Preps
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
Video Game News
Top Stories
With expectations high, Whitecaps’ Dingler shows early promise
Video
Top Stories
Grand Rapids discus thrower nears end of long road to Tokyo Olympics
Video
Whitecaps, Tigers open stands to full capacity
Video
Michigan’s Chidester ready to live Olympic dream
Video
Logan Paul goes the distance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in boxing exhibition
Gallery
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Hotel District Series
Virtual Home Show
Contests
Community
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
News, Weather & School Closing Emails
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Face Makeup
Best drugstore foundation for every type of skin