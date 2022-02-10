Best eyeshadow pencil

Eyeshadow pencils go on smooth and provide long-lasting, rich color on the go. Keep one in your makeup bag for easy touch-ups and a pop of color.

Which eyeshadow pencil is best?

Creamy and consistent and easy to maneuver, eyeshadow pencils are the eye makeup fix you didn’t know you needed. With their portability and their lower risk of breakage (no more powder all over the inside of your purse!), eyeshadows in pencil form are the perfect solution for touching up your look on the go. If you’re looking for a high-quality, long-lasting eyeshadow pencil, Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow is the top choice.

What to know before you buy an eyeshadow pencil

A well-primed lid goes a long way

Because the color in an eyeshadow pencil is concentrated in a defined area, applying color over your full lid evenly can take a steady hand. Applying your eyeshadow pencil over an even coat of primer will mean a look with no streaks or uneven spots. It will also prevent creasing, which can be an issue with cream-based eyeshadows like those in pencils.

Get started with highlight colors

If you’re unsure about trying your eyeshadow in a pencil, you may want to get started with a rich, metallic highlight. Eyeshadow pencils first came into use with highlight colors, and you’ll still find the broadest selection in that category. While you can find crease colors and matte shadows, colors used for highlighting are more forgiving and easier to apply. Plus the selection is truly inspiring.

They’re not just for eyeshadow

Depending on the color and the look you’re going for, your eyeshadow pencil can double as eyeliner, and even as a touch of highlight on your cheekbone or Cupid’s bow. Don’t be afraid to play with this versatile product. Get in there, blend it with your fingers and see how it combines with your other favorite products.

What to look for in a quality eyeshadow pencil

A creamy formula

One of the strengths of eyeshadow pencils is that they’re blendable, so you’ll want to find one with enough emollients to make blending easy. Many of them include hydrating ingredients, such as Vitamin E. Look for one that glides easily across your skin without tugging or skipping.

Buildability

Finding a pencil that strikes the right balance between rich color and sheer consistency is key. It’s best to opt for a shade that layers well, so you can build to the level of color you want, instead of one that goes on heavy from the start and may require a do-over.

Travels well

Because eyeshadow pencils are so much easier to slip into a purse or makeup bag, they’re the ideal product to take with you for that mid-evening touch-up. But not all pencils are created equal. Be sure to find one in which the color sits firmly within the wood casing and doesn’t “rattle around,” a phenomenon that can lead to breakage.

How much you can expect to spend on an eyeshadow pencil

Eyeshadow pencils range from $8 for a drugstore version to the $30 range for premium brands.

Eyeshadow pencil FAQ

Do eyeshadow pencils expire?

A. Like all makeup, they do. They last slightly less time than powdered eyeshadows, and are more on a par with eyeliners in terms of longevity, usually about one or two years. Like eyeliner, because eyeshadow pencils go so near your eye, you want to keep checking for freshness and toss it after two years even if there’s still some product left. Be sure to only apply it when it’s freshly sharpened (or if it’s not the type that you can sharpen, wipe it off with tissue before each application).

What are popular colors to try in eyeshadow pencils?

A. Like with any eyeshadow, the sky’s the limit. However, if you’re just getting started with eyeshadow pencils, find a light, metallic shade that complements your skin’s undertones: a cool pearl for cool-toned skin, or a warmer, gold-infused shade for warmer-toned skin. Apply it after your all-over color and crease color, and target your brow bone and eyelid right above your eyeliner and mascara. Once you’ve gained experience blending it in those spots, try richer crease colors. Popular ones include burgundy and gray.

Who should use eyeshadow pencils?

A. They’re really for everyone. Those with mature skin may want to consider them because their creamy consistency can be more nourishing and sit better on the skin than powder.

What’s the best eyeshadow pencil to buy?

Top eyeshadow pencil

Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Shadow

What you need to know: This line has a broad selection of shades, ranging from shimmers to mattes to metallics. Color-saturated and highly blendable, this is a great line of products for both newcomers to eyeshadow pencils and experienced users alike.

What you’ll love: Long-lasting and easy to blend, this stick will quickly become a go-to.

What you should consider: Because this has a creamy consistency, you’ll need to give it a few moments to dry. You may also want to use some setting spray to keep it in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top eyeshadow pencil for the money

NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil All-In-One Eyeshadow Eyeliner Pencil

What you need to know: This drugstore powerhouse consistently turns out inexpensive alternatives that keep up with premium brands, and this is especially the case with their eyeshadow pencils.

What you’ll love: Richly pigmented, smooth application and lasting power are the hallmarks of this collection, which contains a range of shades from dark mattes to shimmery highlight colors.

What you should consider: Its creamy consistency makes it easy to apply, but also makes it prone to smudging.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencil

What you need to know: This luxury brand creates rich, color-infused products that look great on your skin.

What you’ll love: The selection of shades is fantastic, each with a hint of shimmer and a smooth finish.

What you should consider: This can be on the drier side for a pencil product, so blending it may require more effort.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

