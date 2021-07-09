Best gifts for parents of young kids

It’s important for new parents to carve out time for themselves, especially after sleepless nights and early mornings.

Gifts for new parents

Becoming a new parent is one of the most joyful, and terrifying changes in any person’s life. While it is an exciting time, chances are that the new parents in your life are feeling overwhelmed by the sudden change.

If you find yourself needing gifts for the new parents in your life, consider ways you can make their chaotic new life a little bit easier and find a gift that fits their needs.

What to consider when shopping for new parents?

When choosing a gift for new parents, don’t overlook functional gifts in favor of things that are cuter. While cute toys and games would be fun, it’s often the essentials that new parents want most. Items like diapers, bottles, baby wipes, diaper bags, burp cloths, and changing pads can be absolute lifesavers and help first-time parents adjust to their new schedules.

That said, gifts that allow parents to carve out some alone time are also a great choice. Consider a simple pair of noise-canceling headphones that can provide a new parent with a few much-needed moments of peace and quiet. Other technological gifts, like an air fryer or massager, will also allow parents to treat themselves. Alternatively, consider gifts for rest and relaxation to help parents recharge.

If you can’t purchase anything, sometimes the best gift can be your time. The Mayo Clinic recommends that new parents take the time to get out of the house and exercise, so volunteer to come over and watch the baby.

The best high tech gifts for parents of young kids

truMedic MagicHands Neck, Back and Shoulder Massager with Heat

Playing with young kids can do a number on your body, and this heated massager can target any aches and pains in your neck, back, legs and more. The massager has four different modes to provide high-performance relief while allowing you to enjoy all the best moments of being a parent.

Where to buy: Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)

Let someone else do the thinking and answer the millions of questions young kids have with this sleek new smart speaker. With simple voice instructions, you can play music, listen to audiobooks and control your smart home.

Where to buy: Amazon

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer

This high-tech cooking device is perfect for making family-friendly dinner recipes that everyone will love. Satisfy the entire family by pressure cooking, crisping, or steaming your favorite meats and veggies

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

iRobot Roomba i7+

With the amount of cleaning to do as a new parent, it is ideal to have something else take care of the cleaning. This Roomba can’t pick up toys but it will replace vacuuming. Not only is this powerful, but the automatic dirt disposal allows it to empty itself for up to two months.

Where to buy: Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

The best relaxing gifts for parents of young kids

Therapedic Weighted Cooling Blanket

Relax and get comfortable after a long day with this weighted cooling blanket. This high-quality blanket is constructed with evenly distributed glass pellets, cooling technology and rayon made from bamboo.

Where to buy: Bed Bath & Beyond

Warmies Marshmallow Eye Mask – Gray

Even if it’s just five minutes a day, every new parent deserves some time alone to relax and calm down. Whether you choose to warm it up in the microwave or cool it down in the freezer, this mask can rejuvenate the eyes after long days and sleepless nights.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

BLISSY 22-Momme Silk Pillowcase, Standard

Give new parents a luxurious gift that can help them achieve a good night’s sleep. This silk pillowcase is not only comfortable, but it’s beneficial for skin, hair and overall health and wellness.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Home Candle, 7.1-oz.

A luxurious candle is sometimes all that’s needed to create a moment of relaxation. With a top note of red apple, middle note of peony and bottom note of suede, this candle can help any new parent calm down at the end of a long day.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

The best comfortable loungewear for parents of young kids

Eddie Bauer Men’s Pajama Set, Comfortable Raglan Shirt and Pants Sleepwear Set

This cozy pajama set made from cotton, polyester and spandex will help a new dad relax. This set features side pockets for him to carry around all of his must-haves and functional drawstrings to ensure a snug fit.

Where to buy: Amazon

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Lightweight Knit Pajama Pants

Lounge in comfort, style and quality with these luxurious Pima cotton-modal blend pants. These pants are breathable and allow for maximum comfort.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

White Mark Women’s Velour Tracksuit Loungewear 2pc Set

This velour tracksuit is made from 94% polyester and 6% spandex for ideal comfort and mobility. The kangaroo pockets in the hoodie and slash pockets in the pants are perfect for holding snacks and toys.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

Blooming Jelly Women’s Cute Long Sleeve Top Loose Mama Bear Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt

Let your favorite new mom proudly advertise her new role with an adorable mama bear sweatshirt. This cute and comfortable crew-neck sweatshirt is loose and flowy, and it works with a variety of outfits.

Where to buy: Amazon

