Best urinal for kids

A urinal is a fun, effective way to potty train young children and get them used to the idea of standing up while they go.

Which urinals for kids are best?

Most young boys are ready to start potty training around the age of 2 or 3, though some children start earlier or later. If you want to introduce a kid to a urinal, it’s a good idea to start when they’re actively standing, walking and listening to you. It will be easier to train them to use the urinal with less difficulty and fewer messes. To make the entire process as simple as possible, consider the Monkey Potty Training Urinal.

What to know before you buy a urinal for kids

Potty training readiness

Aside from walking and standing on their own, a child is most likely ready to begin potty training when they’re able to start communicating that they need to use the bathroom. Another common sign is that they’re able to hold their bladder for at least 2 hours at a time. Many kids start to show interest in underwear or in using the urinal or toilet unprompted.

For most kids, learning to use a urinal is trickier than learning to use a standard toilet, so chances are it will take longer to get your child fully accustomed to it, which is why you’ll need patience and time. Along with this, the best urinals for kids come with educational and engaging features that make potty training easier.

Interactive features

A urinal designed for kids should come with various interactive and fun features that capture their interest and make them more likely to want to use it. Some have a creative design, such as a frog or other animal, while others have moving parts. One of the most common interactive features is a water wheel that moves when the child uses the urinal correctly. Not only does the wheel keep them interested, but it also turns going to the bathroom more into a fun game that you can use to potty train them.

Hanging mechanism

Kids’ urinals are either freestanding or made to mount on the wall. The former option has legs that support it and is more portable. However, mounted urinals are designed to look more like the adult version. They either come with suction cups or hooks that work on tile or drywall. Some smaller urinals can even hang from the toilet, which prevents potential damage to the wall.

Hygiene and sanitization

Most urinals come with a draining hose or a storage tank you can empty out manually. Some have a removable bowl insert that’s easy to clean. Whatever the method, make sure the product you choose is one you can sanitize without much trouble.

What to look for in a quality urinal for kids

Size

Since they’re designed for children, it’s important to choose the right size urinal. It needs to be large enough to prevent splashback and limit how often the child misses when using it. It should also be the right height for them to easily stand and reach. When it comes to height, you can get a small step stool until the child is tall enough to use the urinal without it. Most products include their dimensions: height, width, length and general weight.

Shape

Urinals come in various shapes, but the easiest ones to potty train your child with are oval or round. Many urinals also curve inward or come with urine guards on the sides to reduce potential splashback.

Theme

Kids’ urinals are brightly colored or have a fun theme to help keep them focused while using it. Popular options include animals such as frogs or monkeys. Some have a more traditional design, which is ideal for slightly older kids or for transitioning them from a child version to an adult version.

Material

Along with making sure it’s durable, the urinal should consist of safe, non-toxic materials. Most are hard plastic, which makes them easy to sanitize and can help keep odors down.

Adjustability and portability

Most freestanding and some wall-mounted urinals are adjustable, meaning you can change their height to suit your child. This feature is useful as you teach them how to properly aim. A few urinals are handheld or light enough to be portable. These are a good option for road trips or camping.

How much you can expect to spend on a urinal for kids

Most urinals for kids cost between $9-$25.

Urinal for kids FAQ

Are urinals better than toilets for potty training?

A. It depends on the child. Some boys find it easier to sit down to use the toilet and then move to standing. However, if you want to teach them from an early age to stand while using the bathroom, a urinal is the better choice.

What other supplies should I use for potty training?

A. Always have a non-toxic cleaning product on hand, as well as some wipes, so you can quickly and easily sanitize the urinal and the surrounding area, if needed. Along with this, have some child-safe hand soap so you can start teaching the habit of washing your hands after going to the bathroom. Finally, choose comfortable pants that your child can pull down or up to indicate that they need to go to the bathroom or are done.

What’s the best urinal for kids to buy?

Top urinal for kids

Monkey Potty Training Urinal

What you need to know: This large urinal has an interactive, spinning water wheel that moves when hit, thus encouraging children to aim correctly.

What you’ll love: Portable and lightweight, this urinal is easy to clean and install. The product consists of non-toxic plastic, making it safe for kids. It looks like a cute monkey.

What you should consider: Some say it doesn’t adhere well to certain surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top urinal for kids for the money

Foryee Cute Frog Potty Training Urinal

What you need to know: This brightly colored frog-shaped urinal is another great option since it’s fun and interactive for young children.

What you’ll love: Made for children between the ages of 1-6 years old, this kids’ urinal has a removable bowl insert for easy sanitization. It comes with hooks and suction cups, which allows for two mounting methods. Plus, it has a water wheel to help with aiming.

What you should consider: The material has a cheap construction feel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Onedone Portable Potty Urinal

What you need to know: For those who like to travel or spend long periods of time outdoors, this portable urinal is a convenient, easy-to-clean option.

What you’ll love: It can hold 500 milliliters of liquid and has a strong seal that prevents odors and leaks. It comes in five designs, including a blue elephant top and yellow canister to make it more engaging for young kids.

What you should consider: Due to the design, you’ll need gloves to clean it without getting your hands dirty.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

