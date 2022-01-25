Best preemie diaper

If your child is born early, preemie diapers provide a more comfortable fit when compared to regular diapers.

Which preemie diapers are best?

Preemie diapers are specifically created for babies who are born prematurely before 37 weeks of gestation. If your child is born early, preemie diapers provide a more comfortable fit when compared to regular diapers.

If you are looking to minimize diaper blowouts and keep your premature baby asleep for longer periods of time, Huggies Gentle Care Preemies Diapers are the top choice. They come in a 30-count package, and each diaper includes a wetness indicator.

What to know before you buy preemie diapers

Size

Preemie diapers are great for babies who weigh less than 6 pounds. Diapers made for the smallest babies come in negative sizes and are meant for preemies who weigh about 1 pound. Consider your baby’s weight when shopping for preemie diapers. Diapers that are too small for them can lead to blowouts and rashes, while diapers that are too large might not be comfortable.

Ingredients

Some preemie diapers contain ingredients that are known to irritate the skin. Premature babies have very special needs, so you need to be careful about what comes in contact with their skin since some ingredients can lead to discomfort or irritation. Narrow down your search by focusing only on preemie diapers with zero harmful ingredients.

Material

Every new parent needs to choose between putting disposable diapers or cloth diapers on their baby. You can buy preemie diapers in both disposable and cloth styles, but the option you select ultimately comes down to a matter of preference.

Cloth diapers have a large upfront investment, but they might end up costing you less over the long run. They’re also much better for the environment, even if you need to run your washing machine more regularly. Disposable diapers don’t require any extra washing, and they’re easier if you are constantly on the go. However, disposable diapers also sit in landfills for a very long time after your baby uses them.

What to look for in quality preemie diapers

Wetness indicator

A wetness indicator is typically a patch or strip of fabric on the front of a disposable diaper that changes to a different color when it’s wet. When your child is first born, the wetness indicator can be very helpful since it lets you know when they’re ready for a fresh diaper.

Tab closure

Most diapers come with an adjustable waistband and a tab closure to secure the diaper onto your child. Tab closures are great for disposable diapers since they can easily be closed and reclosed when they come loose. You can also make the tab closures looser or tighter to fit your child appropriately.

Cute design

Many diapers come with cute designs or patterns that can be fun for new parents to pick out. Some preemie diapers feature whimsical patterns or drawings, while others feature well-known cartoon characters.

How much you can expect to spend on preemie diapers

The cost of preemie diapers is comparable to the cost of regular diapers. One preemie diaper will usually cost about 25-75 cents. The price will depend on the quality, materials, construction and quantity in a package.

Preemie diapers FAQ

Can your premature baby wear newborn diapers?

A. You can continue using newborn diapers if your premature baby seems comfortable in them. However, you might want to try putting preemie diapers on them if they seem uncomfortable or you are having trouble getting newborn diapers snug enough on your baby to prevent blowouts.

How many preemie diapers will your baby need?

A. It’s difficult to say how many preemie diapers you will need for your baby. When babies are first born, they typically go through about 10 to 12 diapers a day, but the exact number could be more or less depending on your child.

Keep in mind that many large retailers will let you swap unopened diaper packages for another size of diapers from the same brand. If you find yourself with too many preemie diapers, go to your local big-box retailer and ask to switch your unopened package out for a box in the next size.

What are the best preemie diapers to buy?

Top preemie diapers

Huggies Gentle Care Preemies Diapers

What you need to know: These preemie-size diapers come in a 30-count package and include a wetness indicator.

What you’ll love: The umbilical cord cut-out is shaped perfectly to protect your child’s belly button as gently as possible while it heals. The wetness indicator helps you keep track of your baby’s wet diapers by changing the color when wet.

What you should consider: The package of diapers is smaller than shown in the picture.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top preemie diapers for the money

Pampers Swaddlers Preemie Diapers

What you need to know: These preemie diapers come in a 27-count package at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: With soft comfort and protection built in, these diapers include a contoured umbilical cord notch for a perfect fit around your baby’s delicate belly. The Absorb Away Liner pulls wetness away from your child’s skin.

What you should consider: When compared to diapers of the same size in other brands, these diapers are slightly smaller and less wide.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Bambo Nature Diapers

What you need to know: These preemie diapers are equipped with adjustable side panels, and they are breathable, thin, absorbent and soft.

What you’ll love: The sustainable pulp used to make these diapers is excellent for the environment. The diapers are also free of harmful ingredients and meant to be gentle on your child’s delicate skin.

What you should consider: Meant for babies that weigh 4 to 8 pounds, these diapers might be too large for extra-small preemies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.