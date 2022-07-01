Tires & Wheels

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
78°
Grand Rapids
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Roe v. Wade overturned
Patrick Lyoya
Coronavirus
Michigan
National
Nexstar Media Wire
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Automotive News
Top Stories
Tigers take Texas Tech 2B with first-round pick
Top Stories
4 arrested after ‘nuisance parties’ in Kalamazoo
At least 2 dead in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall
Park reopens part of dunes closed by endangered bird
Local nonprofit shifts gears, gives away two cars
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Top Stories
Why a triple-dip La Niña could be bad news
Top Stories
Severe Weather Chance Tue. PM/Night and Wed. July …
National High & Low Temp. Thurs. just 156 Miles Apart
Ask Ellen: Does Lake Michigan experience tides?
Video
Beach and Boating forecast: July 14, 2022
Video
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
NCAA Hoops
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tigers take Texas Tech 2B with first-round pick
Top Stories
Mechanix aim to grow ultimate frisbee
Video
Naylor drives in 2, Guardians rally past Tigers
Jim Thorpe reinstated as 1912 Olympic golds winner
Gallery
GR Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022
Watch
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Virtual Home Show
Grand Rapids’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Top Stories
Find tranquility & peace at the Lavender Labyrinth
Video
Top Stories
Relive the past at the Getty Drive-In in Muskegon
Video
Top Stories
Pick fresh blueberries in Holland this summer
Video
Your dream home awaits at Oaks of Rockford
Video
Help reduce key signs of aging with Plexaderm
Video
What inflation means for your retirement
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
VAI graduate school names new associate dean
Top Stories
Group uses surfing to reach veterans, first responders
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Clarence and Pablo
Video
KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Lola
Video
ABC 4
ABC
Jordan
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Tires & Wheels
Best mud tires for trucks
Top Tires & Wheels Headlines