Best trunk organizer

A well-made trunk organizer keeps all your groceries and packages from sliding around, spilling things and making a mess of your trunk.

Which trunk organizer is best?

If your groceries are always slipping and sliding around, you may benefit from an organizer. Trunk organizers allow you to gather all of the things that are skidding around the floor of your vehicle into one place, so you won’t have to pick up a bunch of scattered things from your floor mats when you get home.

The Tuff Viking Convertible SUV Trunk Organizer is an excellent choice for hauling groceries because it has many compartments and a cover.

What to know before you buy a trunk organizer

Figuring out what you want to organize should inform your purchase.

The more things you want to carry, the bigger the trunk organizer you will need. The more small things you want to carry, the more compartments you will need.

Measure the space in your trunk or vehicle where you plan to locate your organizer. This measurement should include the height from the floor to the trunk lid. Check to see that whichever trunk organizer you choose will fit easily in the allocated space.

Most trunk organizers are box-shaped, soft-sided and collapsible. Many have handles so you can store them in a small space when you are not using them. Beyond that, the differences to look for when shopping for a trunk organizer are in the materials, the craftsmanship and the ability to customize the interior compartments to meet your exact needs.

What to look for in a quality trunk organizer

Materials

Most trunk organizers are made of lightweight polyester or nylon fabric. To avoid rips and tears, consider thicker fabrics with heavy stitching with reinforced corners and seams. Heavy-duty baseplates will be more durable than organizers with cardboard bases. Make sure the trunk organizer you choose is resistant to water, stains and abrasions. If you plan to haul frozen food or other things that need to stay chilled, find an organizer with a water-resistant or waterproof fabric.

Size

Smaller and lighter items are easily handled by smaller and lighter trunk organizers, while bigger items will need a bigger organizer. Make sure you measure the size of the organizer and the size of your trunk or floor space so the two are compatible.

Storage and organization

Trunk organizers are more than just big empty boxes because they have interior dividers and compartments. Look for well-designed trunk organizers that allow you to adjust the size and configuration of the interior storage space by moving walls, panels and compartments. Exterior storage is also nice to have, so look for a trunk organizer with side pockets.

Trunk organizers use straps, buckles, tie-downs and climbers’ carabiners to prevent your organizer from sliding around while you drive. All of these things should be made of sturdy, high-quality materials. Some models have extra grommets and D-rings, giving you even more options. Stability and security are enhanced by trunk organizers that have non-skid bottoms.

Better trunk organizers have sides that stay upright even when the organizer is empty. This makes loading your trunk easier than if you have to prop up the sides.

How much you can expect to spend on a trunk organizer

Good trunk organizers with more adjustable compartments cost $25-$40. The smallest and most basic trunk organizers might be under $20. Top-of-the-line trunk organizers with lids, insulated compartments and other features might cost $40 or more.

Trunk organizer FAQ

Can I put ice in the insulated compartment of my trunk organizer?

A. Only a few trunk organizers have insulated compartments that are watertight. Keep items chilled with cold packs or ice cubes in zippered plastic bags.

Should I buy a trunk organizer with padded sides?

A. Padded sides are a good idea if you frequently carry fragile things in your trunk. Padded sides not only make your trunk organizer less compact when you fold it for storage but may also add to the expense.

What’s the best trunk organizer to buy?

Top trunk organizer

Tuff Viking 3 in 1 Convertible SUV Trunk Organizer

What you need to know: The unique design of this trunk organizer allows you to quickly transform it from a small two-compartment organizer to a medium-sized four-compartment organizer or a large six-compartment organizer.

What you’ll love: At 34-by-13.5-by-9-inches, this is one of the largest trunk organizers available. This is one of the few trunk organizers that has a lid that keeps your car or SUV clean and neat. This organizer is lined with water-resistant umbrella fabric to guard against spills and splashes. It has a tough three-layer bottom and a removable insulated storage bag for keeping groceries cool on the way home. Tie-down straps keep this organizer in place and keep it from sliding.

What you should consider: The insulated storage bag is not waterproof.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top trunk organizer for the money

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer

What you need to know: The rigid base plates of this trunk organizer support every side panel.

What you’ll love: This 22-by-16-by-10-inch nylon box is collapsible and portable and works equally well in trunks, back seats and front seats. This product has non-slip strips on the bottom to keep it from sliding around when starting, stopping and turning. It comes with interlocking buckles so you can connect two or more organizers.

What you should consider: The non-skid velcro strap is only on one side.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

TRUNK CRATE PRO Premium Collapsible Trunk Organizer

What you need to know: This trunk organizer’s strong polyester fabric and reinforced stitching mean it is built to last.

What you’ll love: This 18-by-14-by-13-inch collapsible trunk organizer stays upright even when empty, making it super-easy to load. This is an eco-friendly, professional-grade and extra-large trunk organizer with a strong, stiff 3-layer waterproof base. It has four compartments and two removable and adjustable dividers. The handles are comfortable and heavy-duty. The metal hook straps and strap buckles are well-made.

What you should consider: This product is a bit pricey.

Where to buy: Amazon

