Which black sweatshirt should you buy?

Thereâ€™s nothing more frustrating than staring into your closet and trying to decide what to wear. Factors like weather that changes throughout the day can make the decision even trickier.

Black sweatshirts are a wardrobe staple because they solve many day-to-day fashion challenges. They go with almost anything and, depending on the style, can complement a super casual look or put the finishing touch on a smarter outfit â€” and if the weather goes from cold to hot to cold again in a day, it’s easy to remove/add a black sweatshirt.

What to consider when buying a black sweatshirt

Despite their simplicity, it can be difficult to find a black sweatshirt that fits all scenarios. So, before you buy, itâ€™s important to know what you really need. Some considerations when buying a black sweatshirt include:

Material: Sweatshirts are available in many materials, but most are a cotton and polyester blend. Keep in mind that material with a high cotton content is more likely to shrink when washed. Big name athletic brands often have a patented material for sportswear designed to keep athletes cool and comfortable while wearing the sweatshirt.

Sweatshirts are available in many materials, but most are a cotton and polyester blend. Keep in mind that material with a high cotton content is more likely to shrink when washed. Big name athletic brands often have a patented material for sportswear designed to keep athletes cool and comfortable while wearing the sweatshirt. Fit: Depending on the look youâ€™re going for, you can choose between a regular fit, slim fit or oversized sweatshirt. Large or oversized sweaters look best over tapered bottoms like slim fit workout pants.

Depending on the look youâ€™re going for, you can choose between a regular fit, slim fit or oversized sweatshirt. Large or oversized sweaters look best over tapered bottoms like slim fit workout pants. Neckline: Sweatshirts typically come with a V-neck or a rounded neckline. Sweatshirts with a rounded neckline and no collar are known as â€œcrewneckâ€ sweaters. V-neck sweaters can give you a more formal look, particularly if worn over a shirt and tie.

Sweatshirts typically come with a V-neck or a rounded neckline. Sweatshirts with a rounded neckline and no collar are known as â€œcrewneckâ€ sweaters. V-neck sweaters can give you a more formal look, particularly if worn over a shirt and tie. Purpose: Knowing when and where you plan to wear the sweatshirt helps you decide on the material, fit and extra features youâ€™ll need. If itâ€™s something to keep you warm, youâ€™ll want thicker material and a larger fit so you can layer the sweatshirt over other items. If fashion is a first priority, you can worry less about the material and more about the fit. People who need a sweatshirt for regular outdoor activities will need something durable that can endure frequent washing.

Knowing when and where you plan to wear the sweatshirt helps you decide on the material, fit and extra features youâ€™ll need. If itâ€™s something to keep you warm, youâ€™ll want thicker material and a larger fit so you can layer the sweatshirt over other items. If fashion is a first priority, you can worry less about the material and more about the fit. People who need a sweatshirt for regular outdoor activities will need something durable that can endure frequent washing. Hoods: Since sweatshirts are rarely made from waterproof fabric, hoods are more of a style decision than anything else. Hoodies tend to give you a more informal look but can be more comfortable and cozy to wear.

Since sweatshirts are rarely made from waterproof fabric, hoods are more of a style decision than anything else. Hoodies tend to give you a more informal look but can be more comfortable and cozy to wear. Pockets: For some, pockets on a sweatshirt is purely a style choice. But if you use your sweatshirt for outdoor activities, pockets might be crucial. Zipped pockets are particularly useful for keeping valuable items safe.

Best black sweatshirts to buy

Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Hoodie Sweatshirt

Styled to create a sporty look, this hoodie sweatshirt is a mix of polyester and cotton and is an excellent choice for people who want a jumper that will last. It also holds its shape well due to the hem and ribbed cuffs.

Sold by Amazon

Gildan Adult Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt

This cost-effective crewneck sweatshirt is a classic fit for people who want a cozy jumper that they can also look stylish in. The rib end cuffs with a spandex bottom band mean that the jumper will recover from stretching and the double-stitched hems add to its durability.

Sold by Amazon

Nautica Solid Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweatshirt

Offering a stylish, sporty and professional look, this sweatshirt has all you need with its warm and comfortable design. It is made from 55% cotton and 45% polyester, meaning it’s warm and built to last.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Men’s Pullover

This sweatshirt is lightweight and is designed for sport or comfortable outwear in mild climates. The Adidas logo is nicely placed on the left sleeve, so you still get a classic black sweatshirt look.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Authentic Originals Sueded Pullover Hoodie

This regular-fit hoodie has white lapels and drawstrings for a super-stylish look. The fleece inner lining is comfortable and thick enough to keep you warm in moderately cold weather.

Sold by Amazon

The North Face Canyonlands Pullover Sweatshirt

For lovers of the outdoors or the spirit of exploration, this sweatshirt has a half-zip feature so you can keep your neck warm or cool as needed. Made for a standard fit so as not to limit mobility, this sweatshirt will keep you looking great and feeling warm.

Sold by Amazon

Russell Athletic Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt

This crewneck sweatshirt has a stitched V-neck style and a loose athletic fit. It also has Dri-Power technology, which helps wick sweat away to keep you warm and dry.

Sold by Amazon

Under Armour Armour Fleece Big Logo Sweatshirt

This imprinted sweatshirt is 87% polyester and 12% elastane. It is breathable, allows great mobility and has a front kangaroo pocket with binding cuffs.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Farrell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.