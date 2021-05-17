Best face masks for running

If you have trouble adjusting to running with a mask, try distracting yourself by listening to music. According to Jasmine Hutchinson, a Ph.D. and associate professor at Springfield College, listening to music can help you run longer, faster and make the exercise feel easier.

Running with a face mask

In the age of COVID-19 when indoor gyms are restricted, running is an excellent go-to exercise. It can be done outdoors and is not limited by social distancing guidelines. According to the CDC, running is a great way to strengthen your bones, control your weight, improve your mood, sharpen your mental health and live longer while reducing your risk for major disease. When it comes to running, you can exercise the same way and get the same quality workout during the pandemic as you did before.

The only difference is that now you have to wear a mask to be in accordance with safety guidelines. Also according to the CDC, “Masks are a critical step to help prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19.” However, everyday cloth masks aren’t designed for running. During exercise, they can sag or fall off, which is distracting, uncomfortable and inconvenient. It also defeats the purpose of wearing a mask. When shopping for a mask that you plan to wear when running, not just any mask will do.

How to choose a running mask

Fit

The looser the fit, the less effective the mask. You want your mask to be tight so it won’t move or slide out of place during exercise, allowing you to focus on the road ahead. A tight-fitting mask will adequately cover both your nose and mouth. It can also prevent your glasses or sunglasses from fogging, which is another potential issue with loose-fitting or cloth masks. The more comfortable the mask, the more likely you’ll keep it on for the duration of the run without touching your face or taking it off. This allows you to achieve optimal performance despite the new environment we’ve all been forced to adapt to.

Breathability

N95 masks may be well-suited for stopping the spread of the virus when indoors or among crowds by protecting against pollution, allergens and bacteria, but they aren’t ideal for running because they can restrict your breath. Overall, you want to avoid masks with filters, valves or vents that can make it harder to breathe. When it comes to breathability, another factor to consider when purchasing a mask is that it’s sweat-resistant or has fast-drying technology. When your mask gets drenched in sweat, it can become uncomfortable and chafe your skin.

What are the best materials for running masks?

Masks made from certain fabrics, such as vinyl and cloth, can make it difficult to breathe when running. You want to look for masks that are light and comfortable, while also being able to endure frequent wear and tear. A good rule of thumb is to purchase masks made from the same material as your workout clothes.

Fabrics that contain elastane and spandex can stretch, making for a more comfortable fit. Nylon and polyester can resist moisture. If your main concern is COVID protection, silk masks effectively repel disease particles, and tightly woven cotton masks have been shown to be effective. There are also self-sanitizing masks that have antimicrobial properties. These masks are made from material that keep both the mask and your skin clean. They eliminate odor and minimize the growth of bacteria on the fabric.

There has been some confusion about neck gaiters and whether they’re a safe option for runners. A joint study by the CDC and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health reported that neck gaiters are just as effective as cloth masks.

Masks for running

Ryan Dempsey is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

