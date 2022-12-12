Which New Year’s Eve dresses are best?

The new year is right around the corner, and what better way to say farewell to 2021 than with a sparkly new dress? New Year’s Eve is a time for glam and glitter, it’s the last party of the year, and there’s no reason to stifle your fashion fantasies.

If you’re looking for a glamorous floor-length dress in a traditional New Year’s style, look no further than the BerryGo Women’s Sexy V Neck Bodycon Sequin Gown. This dress comes in black, green, or wine-red and is embellished with sequins and a daring leg slit that will plunge you into the new year with confidence.

What to know before you buy a New Year’s Eve dress

Before dazzling the new year with your fancy cocktail dress, maybe consider what color you want to embody. Remember that the dress isn’t the only thing you’ll be wearing. There are jackets, accessories and shoes that also go into putting together a show-stopping outfit.

Color meanings

Unlike other events and times of the year, there is no color barred from the fashion world on New Year’s Eve.

Red symbolizes the manifestation of passion and ambition.

symbolizes the manifestation of passion and ambition. Orange is the color of fun and frivolity.

is the color of fun and frivolity. Green shows hope for prosperity.

shows hope for prosperity. Yellow represents happiness and optimism.

represents happiness and optimism. Purple is a color of luxury and power.

is a color of luxury and power. Blue symbolizes tranquility and peace.

symbolizes tranquility and peace. White represents new beginnings.

Bundling up

Unfortunately, going all out can leave you wearing a short dress with your arms and legs exposed to the cold winter air. Thankfully, you can still go with this fashion choice. All you need is a stylish overcoat or shawl while outside or transitioning between locations.

Accessories

A coat or shawl isn’t the only accessory to consider when purchasing your flashy new dress. Fashion experts agree that you should stick to one or two minimal accessories if you choose to wear a “loud” dress. However, if you choose a more tame dress, you should feel free to go over the top with your jewelry and other fun pieces.

What to look for in a quality New Year’s Eve dress

The most elegant New Year’s dresses include dress liners, which are necessary for dresses with scratchy embellishments. They are eye-catching and glamorous while being fit for the environment around them.

Dress liner

Most dresses have an inner liner that prevents transparency, which is necessary if you’re at an event illuminated with spotlights. Dress liner is a blessing for sequin dresses, which are very popular on New Year’s occasions, as it keeps skin from being scratched by the tiny metallic plastics.

Showstopper

Celebrating the new year is a time to go all out, and you don’t want to pass up on your opportunity to feel like a high-class celebrity. A stunning dress should wow your friends and onlookers with its style and glittery accents.

Outside considerations

Feeling glamorous and cozy doesn’t often go hand in hand, but you don’t need to be miserable throughout the night. Many New Year’s dresses take the season into account and will be thicker material to accommodate the winter. Avoid thin cotton blends and linen, which will soak up moisture from snow and give you a dire chill all night long.

With this in mind, don’t write off mini dresses too quickly. They can always be made more accommodating for the cold by pairing them with tights and thigh-high boots.

How much you can expect to spend on a New Year’s Eve dress

Late-night dresses with a clubwear vibe can cost anywhere from $20-$50. More upscale evening attire will usually cost more, in the hundreds of dollars range.

New Year’s Eve dress FAQ

What do I wear to a New Year’s Eve wedding?

A. A black-tie New Year’s Eve wedding will be a fancy affair, and you should wear a floor-length gown. Beaded or sequined dresses and faux fur shawls are popular and practical fashion choices. Of course, not all weddings are black-tie, and the safest choice is always to check your invitation or with other attending guests.

How do you pull off a sequin dress?

A. On New Year’s, sequin dresses are the norm, and you should have no trouble pulling it off. If you’re feeling anxious about your dress, remember that you can tone it down by minimizing how much you shimmer. You can always wear a solid color coat and pair of shoes and drape yourself in basic accessories.

What are the best New Year’s Eve dresses to buy?

Top New Year’s Eve dress

BerryGo Women’s Sexy V Neck Bodycon Sequin Gown Evening Dress with Slit

What you need to know: This is a black sequin gown that is floor length with a leg slit.

What you’ll love: It is a cotton polyester blend that is stretchy to provide a figure-hugging bodycon shape. The dress has a V-neck and an open back with an invisible zipper for any late-night occasion.

What you should consider: The dress runs small, and the slit is very high up on the thigh.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top New Year’s Eve dress for the money

Suwindy Women’s Sexy Glitter Bodycon Tulip Hem Mini Dress

What you need to know: This mini bodycon dress has a draped neckline and tulip hem.

What you’ll love: The dress comes in four different colors and is machine washable. It has a drawstring close so you can tie it close to your body and maximize your hourglass shape.

What you should consider: You will need to purchase a dress liner or wear nude underwear and breast tape because this dress is very see-through. The light and short materials are not recommended for outdoor events.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

GRACE KARIN Women’s Sequin Glitter V-Neck Party Dress

What you need to know: This dress is a knee-length A-line dress that comes in multiple colors, patterns, and fabrics.

What you’ll love: There are sequins, velvet, and lace options for this dress that will fit any indoor or outdoor event. The dress runs in sizes small to xx-large, and many reviewers are overwhelmingly pleased with the fit.

What you should consider: This dress is hand wash only. The sequin dress can snag on jewelry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

