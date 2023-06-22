Shop now and save on the things you’ll need for your holiday celebration

The Fourth of July is just around the corner. Maybe you plan to host a backyard barbecue with family and friends to make classic summertime cuisine on the grill. Perhaps your day will include a parade and fireworks. Or maybe you will enjoy the holiday by pitching a tent and enjoying the great outdoors. No matter how you plan to spend the country’s birthday, now is the time to find unbeatable prices on a variety of products you’ll need to make it memorable.

What to buy for your Fourth of July celebration

While there are no set rules on how to celebrate the Fourth of July, one factor holds true: You don’t want to be caught without key items on the big day.

Sport red, white and blue

It goes without saying that everyone wants to be decked out in red, white and blue for the Fourth of July. You’ll find clothes, hats, shoes, bags and more that are adorned with these patriotic colors.

Consider what you’ll cook

Most people like to grill outdoors during the summer holidays. If you are one of them, having a quality grill with useful features such as a spacious cook surface and simple controls is a must. You should also consider the tools and appliances you’ll need to cook main dishes and prepare sides, desserts and other treats.

Remember to decorate

From the inside of your house to the yard to your table, you can easily create a festive feel and show patriotism with red, white and blue decorations and dinnerware.

Plan your celebration

Whether you’ll be traveling, hiking, camping or staying at home, consider what you’ll need to make your trip a success. For example, if you plan to host guests in your backyard, make sure you have enough outdoor seating.

Add to the fun

From the backyard to the sandy shore, you can liven up the time you will be spending with friends and family this holiday with outdoor games. Think bocce ball, horseshoes, volleyball, cornhole and more. Consider the age and skill level of potential competitors to help you choose the best games for your gang.

Best Fourth of July deals

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Gas Grill

Although the Weber Spirit E-210 is fairly compact, it offers 450 square inches of cooking space for preparing many favorite grilled foods. Two side tables provide space for tools and ingredients while you grill. It’s also easy to light so you can begin cooking quickly and get back to celebrating.

Alcott Hill Zeringue Wicker 7-8 Person Outdoor Seating Group

When your friends and family gather, having comfortable seating will make your outdoor living space feel inviting. This attractive wicker rattan set includes a sofa, two chairs and two ottomans with nice cushioning. A table with a tempered glass top is included for serving food and beverages.

Amazin Aces Pickleball Set

There are good reasons people like to play pickleball at their outdoor gatherings — it’s both exciting and challenging. This beginner-friendly set comes with the items you need to get the game started, including balls, paddles and a carrying case.

Igloo BMX 52-Quart Cooler

This cooler will keep foods and drinks cold for days, so it’s perfect for an all-day or weekend-long 4th of July celebration. It’s lightweight and easy to carry, yet is constructed to last. The 52-quart capacity can accommodate numerous cans, bottles and food for the gang.

Way to Celebrate! Kids Sparkle Tank Top

With a fun sparkle effect and patriotic colors, this cute tank top will put any kid in the spirit of the 4th of July. It’s affordable and comes in a wide range of sizes for youngsters.

Core Equipment Nine-person Extended Dome Tent

Many people like to spend the summer holidays at their favorite campsite. This spacious tent is made for large families or groups of friends, as it can fit nine people. Its privacy panels and gear loft are welcomed features for multiple people sharing a tent.

Birdie Polo

Because it’s made of lightweight material that’s breathable and dries quickly, this shirt is ideal for summer. The stylish, laid-back polo style will be perfect for your 4th of July events.

Retrospec 2021 Weekender 10-Foot Inflatable SUP Board Kit

A stand-up paddle board provides a relaxing way to enjoy the water. This set comes with all of the accessories you need to get out on the water, including an inflatable board that’s easy to transport.

Anker Soundcore Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Regardless of where you have your Fourth of July festivities, the Soundcore Bluetooth speaker will provide the music. That’s because it boasts a durable waterproof design that gets as long as 24 hours of runtime with a full charge.

The Holiday Isle Happy Fourth of July Patriotic Banner

Whether you are having a party at your place or just want to show your pride for the holiday, this large banner will create a festive atmosphere. In addition to its patriotic design, we love that it has built-in lights that are powered by basic AA batteries.

Cuisinart ICE-21R Ice Cream Maker

Homemade ice cream is a treat your guests will remember. This machine prepares it quickly and keeps it cold. It can make up to 1.5 quarts at a time.

