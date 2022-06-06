Which The Inkey List product is the best?

Not many skin care brands focus on simplicity and helping people understand exactly what they are getting. The Inkey List has gained a lot of popularity for its founders’ stance on affordable, easy-to-understand beauty products. Skin and hair care should be available to everyone, and this brand does just that by using high-quality ingredients while keeping the prices low.

With a beauty translator on its website, you can browse through a practical rundown of each product, its ingredients and what it does for your skin. This makes it easy to try different products and create a routine that works for you without breaking the bank.

For almost any routine, The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm is an excellent choice to nurture your skin and support your skin care journey.

What to know before you buy The Inkey List products

Skin type and concerns

The Inkey List is a brand focused on making skin care available and easy to understand, so people can find products based on exactly what their skin needs. The company’s website makes it easy to browse products by organizing them under skin concern (acne, blackheads, texture, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, hyperpigmentation and dehydration) and step (cleansing, hydration, treatment, moisturization and SPF).

Active ingredients

Skin care is easy to understand with The Inkey List’s beauty translator. This reduces the confusion around skin care as each product is named after its key active ingredient, making it easy to know if your skin needs it. The simple formulas let the active ingredients deeply penetrate the skin and treat whatever concerns you are targeting.

If you’re unsure about a product, a simple search on The Inkey List’s website or on your browser will have lots of helpful information to help you determine what ingredients and products are right for your skin. The brand’s website also offers products that can be used together and tips on how to layer and apply the ones you’ve chosen.

Affordability and quality

Most skin care brands and products tend to be on the expensive side, but The Inkey List’s founders say everyone deserves great skin, even on a budget. Though its prices are relatively low, the brand promises to never compromise on its standards and to ensure that only high-quality products are sold. The prices and quality also let you experiment with different products and find the perfect skin or hair care routine.

What to look for in a quality The Inkey List product

Ingredient transparency

The Inkey List is transparent about all the ingredients it uses. They are all tested for maximum results and healthy skin. Beauty and skin care is often clouded with harmful ingredients and a lack of general knowledge. The Inkey List says that “better information drives better decisions,” so it provides simple information about what’s in its products. You’ll always know just what is going on your skin and why it will, or won’t, help you.

Simple formula

Once you figure out what your skin really needs, it’s easy to find what will work best for you. All Inkey List products are free of unnecessary and harmful ingredients often found in other skin and hair care brands. This makes the skin flourish as it lets the right products work on your skin and beauty goals.

Sustainability

The brand’s packaging is being made recyclable and changes are being made in its supply chain to reduce and offset carbon dioxide emissions.

How much you can expect to spend on The Inkey List products

They cost about $6-$21 for individual products, and up to $44 for some kits that bundle products.

The Inkey List FAQ

Is The Inkey List a Korean brand?

A. No, it’s based in the United Kingdom. It was founded in 2018 by Colette Laxton and Mark Curry, who had been branding and product developers for the British health and beauty company Boots.

Is The Inkey List vegan and cruelty-free?

A. The Inkey List is cruelty-free and has some vegan products.

How do I know which The Inkey List products are right for me?

A. Each comes with a simple guide that covers who the product is suitable for, how to use it, ingredients, frequently asked questions and use advice.

What’s the best The Inkey List product to buy?

Top The Inkey List product

The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm

What you need to know: This is an award-winning cleanser that easily melts off dirt and makeup without stripping the skin of its moisture.

What you’ll love: This gentle, luxurious balm cleanses and contains soothing ingredients that help smooth the skin and reduce redness or irritation. It works well with all skin types, most especially acne-prone and sensitive or irritated skin.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have noted that if not washed off properly, the balm leaves a little residue.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Top The Inkey List product for the money

The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum

What you need to know: This top-selling, lightweight product is a splash of hydration and is just what dry or uneven-toned skin needs to quench its thirst.

What you’ll love: Able to hold up a thousand times of its own weight in water, this serum is effectively pulls moisture in and seals it, keeping multiple layers of your skin plump and fresh while increasing other products’ effectiveness. It’s vegan and gluten-free.

What you should consider: It’s well tolerated by most skin types, but people with dry skin who live in low-humidity areas may find it further dries their skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

The Inkey List Retinol Anti-Aging Serum

What you need to know: This powerful serum promotes radiant skin and helps diminish fine lines, pigmentation, uneven skin tone and wrinkles.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable for most skin types and has a gentle formula that is not as harsh as other retinol products. With a light, creamy consistency, just a little of it goes a long way and users notice its benefits quickly.

What you should consider: If it is your first time using retinol, use it just once or twice a week to avoid irritation. Retinol should also only be used at night, as it increases the skin’s sensitivity to the sun.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Nentapmun Gomwalk writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.