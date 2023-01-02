Which plantar fasciitis night splint is best?

According to the Mayo Clinic, plantar fasciitis is a condition that causes heel pain by way of an inflamed band of tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes along the bottom of the foot. A plantar fasciitis night splint helps by keeping that band stretched throughout the night, which helps prevent the strain and tearing that worsens the condition.

The Procare ProWedge Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint is an excellent choice. It is well-padded and has several adjustable hook-and-loop straps to make it as comfortable as possible.

What to know before you buy a plantar fasciitis night splint

Plantar fasciitis night splint types

There are two types of plantar fasciitis night splints:

splints fit on top of the foot and the shin. They aren’t as bulky, and they’re easier to walk in. However, they can put too much pressure on the toes, which can cause poor circulation. They can also slip out of place. Boot splints sit underneath the foot and go up the back of the calf. They are bulky and can be tricky to walk in, though some include tread on the bottom to make walking easier. They can be sweaty and cause some numbness.

Size

Plantar fasciitis night splints come in a variety of sizes. Most are unisex with a sizing chart that gives a range of shoe sizes the splint is meant to fit. Others are one-size-fits-all.

An incorrectly sized splint can cause numbness and tingling on top of general discomfort, so double-check before buying and return it if it isn’t quite right.

What to look for in a quality plantar fasciitis night splint

Adjustable tension

The best plantar fasciitis night splints let you adjust the splint’s tension. This allows you to gradually increase the tension as you get used to it, on top of letting you use the amount of tension necessary for your recovery.

Padding

Considering you wear a plantar fasciitis night splint for several hours in a row, it’s important that it’s comfortable. Most splints use padding in various areas to sustain your comfort. For example, boot splints frequently place padding up and down the splints, and both splints usually pad the straps so they don’t cut into your skin.

Breathability

The best plantar fasciitis night splints are as breathable as possible to avoid excess sweating during the night. Dorsal splints are naturally breathable, but boot splints need to use cutouts or other design choices to keep air flowing.

How much you can expect to spend on a plantar fasciitis night splint

Small, basic splints typically cost $10-$20, while the average splint costs $20-$50. The most advanced and feature-rich splints usually cost $50-$100.

Plantar fasciitis night splint FAQ

Is it difficult to sleep with a plantar fasciitis night splint?

A. It can be uncomfortable for the first few nights, but most users get used to it relatively quickly. If you’ve been using it for at least a week and it’s still uncomfortable or causing any pain or numbness, you likely have the wrong size splint.

Can I walk with a plantar fasciitis night splint on?

A. For the most part, yes. Dorsal splints tend to be easier to walk in because the bottom of your foot is left uncovered, unlike a boot splint. That said, some boot splints have treads on the bottom to help you stay steady while you walk.

Despite this, you shouldn’t walk in any splint for more than moving from one room to the other. You also shouldn’t walk if you’re wearing a splint on both feet.

Will I always have to wear a night splint if I have plantar fasciitis?

A. Most people are able to put the splint away once their plantar fasciitis no longer bothers them. However, it’s always possible that the pain may come back, so keep your splint around just in case.

What’s the best plantar fasciitis night splint to buy?

Top plantar fasciitis night splint

Procare ProWedge Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint

What you need to know: It’s comfortable, adjustable and effective. You can’t ask for more.

What you’ll love: It comes in four sizes (small to extra-large), and it’s designed to be worn on either foot. There’s a removable liner to make cleaning simple, and it also has plenty of padding. Three hook-and-loop straps make it easy to finely tune the fit.

What you should consider: It’s a little too bulky for some consumers’ comfort. Others had skin irritation from wearing it. A few longtime users reported that the hook-and-loop straps wear out eventually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plantar fasciitis night splint for the money

Alpha Medical Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint

What you need to know: This splint applies a little more stretch than others.

What you’ll love: It comes in small, medium and large sizes and can be worn on either foot. It uses a combination of buckles and straps to keep your foot stretched out and to prevent the splint from shifting. It’s breathable and lightweight.

What you should consider: Walking with it on isn’t comfortable or stable. A few customers have issues with numbing when the straps and buckles are too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mars Wellness Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint

What you need to know: This comes in more sizes than most splints, so it’s easier to find a better fit.

What you’ll love: It comes in five sizes (extra-small to extra-large) and can be worn on either foot. It uses three padded straps to keep your foot in place, and the straps have buckles on both sides for more adjustment options. It also has two adjustable tension straps.

What you should consider: It’s among the bulkier splints, making it hard for some purchasers to sleep in it. Others had issues with stiff ankles and calves in the morning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

