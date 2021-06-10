Best early deals of Prime Day 2021 that are live now

If you have Amazon smart devices like speakers or displays in your home, you can use Alexa to get early access on some impressive Prime Day deals. You don’t need a password — just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

There are plenty of benefits to being an Amazon Prime member, but for many, the main appeal is Prime Day. This 2-day summer shopping event rivals Black Friday in terms of the deals you can score. This year, Prime Day is scheduled for June 21 and 22, but you don’t have to wait until the end of the month to take advantage of Amazon’s exclusive deals for Prime members.

If you’re in a shopping mood, you’ll definitely want to check out these Prime Day deals that are already live. From high-tech TVs to Apple AirPods to plenty of Amazon products and services, you can get some fantastic deals right now.

Toshiba 32-Inch Smart HD 720p TV Fire Edition: $129.99 (35% off)

This smart TV isn’t just made by a trusted brand, it’s Amazon Fire-enabled, so you have access to some of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. It also comes with an Alexa-compatible voice remote, making it easy to find your favorite movies and TV shows with simple voice commands.

Solimo: Save 20% on pet essentials

Solimo, an Amazon exclusive brand, offers various household goods, including plenty of high-quality pet care items. If you have furry friends at home, you can score a great deal on essentials like topical flea and tick products and jerky treats for both cats and dogs.

Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display with Alexa: $109.99 (15% off)

Take control of all of your smart home devices with this easy-to-use smart display. It allows you to control compatible voice-activated devices in your home like your smart lights or smart thermostat all from the display. You can also make video calls, send messages and ask Alexa for news, weather and music.

Apple AirPods Pro: $197 (21% off)

They may cost a pretty penny, but there’s no arguing with the quality of Apple’s wireless earbuds. They offer active noise cancellation to provide truly immersive sound and are sweat- and water-resistant, so you can wear them for your workouts. They’re easy to set up with any Apple device.

Prime Wardrobe: Spend $100, get $15 off

If you’ve been curious about Amazon’s Prime Wardrobe service, now is the perfect time to give it a try. This Prime-exclusive program lets you try on eligible clothing items at home before buying them, so you can be sure you like how they look and fit. You can choose from plenty of women’s, men’s, kids’ and baby clothes, shoes and accessories.

Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $219.99 (31% off)

This ample-size TV offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality for the clearest, most vivid images possible. It’s also Amazon Fire-enabled to provide easy access to all your favorite streaming content, including Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube. It’s extremely easy to set up — you only have to plug it in and connect to your Wi-Fi to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows.

Amazon Elements, Amazon Basic Care, Solimo, Revly and Mama Bear: Save 20% on personal care and wellness products from Amazon Brands

Now is an excellent time to stock up on health and wellness products from several Amazon brands. From vitamins and supplements to heartburn medication and bandaids, you can fill your medicine cabinet with all the essentials. You can even save on personal care products like acne treatments, makeup remover wipes, facial cleansers, razors, body wash and shampoo.

Audible Premium Plus Membership: $6.95/month for first 4 months (53% off)

Audible, Amazon’s audiobook service, doesn’t just provide access to audio versions of your favorite bestsellers. It also has an impressive catalog of originals, podcasts, guided meditations and other spoken-word content. With an Audible Premium Plus membership, you get unlimited access to thousands of audiobooks, originals and podcasts, plus a credit for one premium selection per month.

Solimo, Mama Bear and Presto!: Save 20% on household products from Amazon brands

If you’re in a cleaning mood, it’s a great time to stock up on household products from Amazon’s private-label brands to keep your home clean and fresh. Solimo offers a variety of detergent options, including convenient laundry detergent and dishwashing detergent packs. For little ones, Mama Bear’s gentle laundry detergent can help prevent irritation. Presto! doesn’t just offer laundry products — you can find bathroom cleaner, glass cleaner and all-purpose cleaning products from the brand.

iRobot Roomba i3+: $449 (25% off)

Make cleaning your floors a breeze with this reliable robot vacuum. It boasts 10 times the suction power of previous models and has a reactive sensor that helps the vacuum know exactly where to go. It also learns your cleaning habits to create a personalized schedule that keeps your floors dirt-free.

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free, $7.99/month after for Prime Members

Get unlimited access to on-demand music through Amazon’s music service for a discounted rate with this early Prime Day deal. It’s always ad-free and provides unlimited skips, even when you’re offline. You can follow your favorite podcasts through the service as well.

Happy Belly: Save 20% on grocery essentials

If you need to stock your kitchen with snacks and pantry essentials, Amazon is offering a great deal on plenty of products from their Happy Belly brand. From sea salt and other seasonings to pretzel sticks and trail mix, you can find great deals on various grocery items. You can get a discounted price on extra virgin olive oil and wildflower honey right now.

Amazon Go: Spend $15, get $5 off

Amazon Go offers tasty breakfast, lunch and snack options at Amazon Go locations across the country, including stores in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. You don’t need to wait in line — you use the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the food you want and then walk out with your goodies. Your Amazon account is automatically charged without you having to pull out your credit or debit card.

Subscription Boxes: Save up to 50% off first box

Amazon offers a wide variety of curated subscription boxes that send you an assortment of goodies based around a certain theme each month. Right now, you can get as much as 50% off your first box in a range of categories, including loose leaf tea, plants, socks, snacks, pets and arts and crafts.

Amazon Essentials, Core 10, Daily Ritual, Goodthreads, Moon and Back and more: Save up to 30% off on Amazon fashion brands

With clothing including activewear, dresses, shoes and accessories, you can score early Prime Day deals on items from many of Amazon’s fashion brands right now. You can choose from options for everyone in the family, including children’s clothing and plus-size pieces.

Books: Save 20% on select fiction, including romance, science fiction and mystery novels

Need some can’t-put-them-down reads for the beach? Score 20% off popular fiction titles that are sure to keep you interested all summer long. There are even some children’s titles on sale, so you can keep the kids occupied, too.

