Best blood type test kit

Home blood type testing is a simple way to learn valuable information about your blood type. You can perform them on yourself and your family.

Which blood type test kit is best?

There are a number of reasons why you might want to know what your blood type is. Some top reasons for this include matching with blood donors and discovering potential Rh factor incompatibility. Fortunately, blood type tests are easy and inexpensive to perform. Blood tests like the Eldoncard Blood Type Test can even be done at home quickly and effectively.

What to know before you buy a blood type test kit

Everybody has one of four blood types, which are classed in an ABO system. Your blood type is some kind of variation of type A, B, AB or O. If you were to receive a transfusion of blood from another person during a medical procedure, it’s important that they have a compatible blood type to yours.

For example, a person with type A blood could not receive a transfusion of type B blood. However, a person with type AB blood can be a universal recipient, meaning they can receive blood from anyone, no matter their blood type. Additionally, someone with type O blood can be a universal donor which means they can give blood to anyone. Unfortunately, they can only receive blood from people with type O blood.

The other component of blood type is the Rh factor, which is either positive or negative. This indicates the presence or absence of the rhesus protein. Combining with the ABO naming system leaves us with eight possible blood types: A+, A-, B+, B-, AB+, AB-, O+ and O-.

How blood test kits work

Blood test kits are different from glucose tests, which require glucose test strips. The main component of a blood test kit is a single card with four circles on it. These circles correspond to A, B, Rh and control. The first three circles contain dried antibodies for type A blood, type B blood and Rh factor, respectively. To perform the test, place a drop of your blood in each circle and stir to see if the antibodies react to the blood. Make sure to do this separately to avoid cross-contamination.

If there is a reaction in the first circle, you have type A blood. If there is a reaction in the second circle, you have type B blood. If there is a reaction in both circles, you have type AB blood. If there is a reaction in neither of the first two circles, your blood is type O. A reaction in the third circle tells you that you are Rh-positive; otherwise you are Rh negative.

The fourth control circle will show no reaction and is there for comparison with reactive blood.

Do I have to draw my own blood?

Yes, you will have to draw it yourself. That means pricking your finger with the included sterile lancet and squeezing drops of your own blood onto the card.

What to look for in a quality blood type test kit

Blood type test kits generally work the same and use similar instructions, which you should follow carefully. You may need to activate the antibodies on the card with a bit of warm water before using and be careful not to cross-contaminate the antibody circles.

Other features included in the kits are sterile alcohol wipes and separate stir sticks for each antibody circle.

The lancet

Use the lancet to prick your finger. If you’re uncomfortable with this, look for a kit with a spring-loaded auto lancet that will make the job a bit easier.

Multi-kits

Some blood test kits include multiple kits within the same package. This is useful if you want to perform blood type tests on additional people other than yourself.

How much you can expect to spend on a blood type test kit

Single-pack blood type test kits start at less than $10. If you need more than one, you can get a five-pack for just under $40.

Blood type test kit FAQ

Does it hurt?

A. The lancet is designed to give you a narrow, shallow wound, just enough to squeeze out a few drops of blood. It happens fast and may sting a little. But you’ll forget all about it soon after it’s over.

What is the importance of Rh factor?

A. It’s possible for a mother who is Rh-negative to have a baby who is Rh-positive. In rare cases, this may create antibodies in the mother’s blood that targets the baby during pregnancy. A doctor will want to know if this is an issue so they can monitor this aspect of the pregnancy more closely.

What are the best blood type test kits to buy?

Top blood type test kit

5x Eldoncard Blood Type Test

What you need to know: Eldoncard is a well-known and widely-used home blood type test kit.

What you’ll love: Five kits are enough to test yourself and four additional family members. The spring-loaded auto-lancet is a nice touch.

What you should consider: The test is usually reliable, but user error can lead to inaccurate results. Doctors and hospitals will need to retest you before any transfusions to confirm your blood type.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blood type test kit for money

Eldoncard Blood Type Test

What you need to know: This single kit is great if you only need one test for one person.

What you’ll love: This is the same reliable Eldoncard test as above. Results should be quick and easy to obtain.

What you should consider: It’s possible that this test will contain a regular lancet instead of the spring-loaded auto version. Since this kit contains only one test, you won’t be able to retest in the event of a failed first attempt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

D’Adamo Personalized Nutrition Home Blood Type Testing Kit

What you need to know: Although packaged as a nutrition blood type testing kit, this performs the same ABO and Rh test as other kits.

What you’ll love: Simple and easy to use, you’ll have your results in less than 10 minutes.

What you should consider: This one is slightly more expensive than the single Eldoncard kit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

