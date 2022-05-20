Which Billboard Bluetooth speakers are best?

Billboard is famous for its music and entertainment magazine, as well as its music charts. They have also worked with manufacturers to develop Bluetooth speakers and devices. These speakers are affordable, portable and offer ample playtime. Billboard Bluetooth speakers are the perfect addition to any outdoor gathering, pool party or game night.

One of the best Billboard Bluetooth speakers is the Billboard BB742 IPX5 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Wireless Speaker. It supports Bluetooth connection, USB and SD card inputs, and is IPX5-rated for water resistance, making it the top choice among Billboard speakers.

What to know before you buy a Billboard Bluetooth speaker

The Billboard brand

You may have heard of Billboard on the radio or in discussions about song popularity. Billboard publishes a popular magazine and also tracks the biggest hit songs on its music charts. There are several hit song charts, including the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Global 200. The company has a solid reputation for highlighting the work and achievements of many musicians, producers, executives and other important titans in the music industry around the world.

IPX5 rating

The IP rating measures how waterproof or dustproof a device is. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) issues this rating, consisting of three elements. The first digit measures its protection against solids, and the second digit measures protection against liquids. So, for example, an IP65 device would be dustproof and can withstand exposure to water jets. Billboard Bluetooth devices have an IPX5 rating, meaning they are not rated for dust or solid particles, but they are waterproof at low pressures. These kinds of devices are sometimes marketed as water-resistant.

ESI Cellular

It’s worth noting that Billboard does not design audio technology and isn’t a device manufacturer, but rather a media company. ESI Cellular actually designs the Billboard speakers, which also manufacturers Pantone, Everlast, TripAdvisor, and other products. Billboard simply licensed the use of their logo on the device. Keep in mind that you will likely pay a little bit extra for the brand name.

What to look for in a quality Billboard Bluetooth speaker

Portability

Bluetooth speakers are inherently designed for portability. Whether you’re taking it to the beach or on your next road trip, find a Bluetooth speaker that is lightweight, compact and durable enough to withstand a simple journey. And since they easily connect with Bluetooth-capable devices, people prefer them over bulky speakers with excess cables.

Battery

Unless you are an audio technician or a music producer, it’s rare that people use speakers with cables and cords. People prefer being able to bring their speakers with them, but that convenience comes at a cost. Depending on the speaker type, you may need to charge your speaker’s battery frequently. Speaker manufacturers tend to measure battery strength based on how long it can continuously play music. Billboard speaker batteries last anywhere from three to seven hours, depending on the playtime and size of the speaker.

Water-resistance

Many smartphones manufacturers have started developing waterproof devices, so it makes sense that speaker manufactures are making waterproof devices, too. People tend to listen to music in various places, including beaches, showers, kitchens or pool parties. If you do plan on bringing your speaker to one of these places, make sure that it has a good waterproof rating. The higher the IP rating, the more water pressure it can withstand.

How much you can expect to spend on Billboard Bluetooth speakers

Billboard Bluetooth speakers are generally pretty inexpensive, but they vary in price depending on their size and features. These speakers typically start at $15 and go all the way up to $60.

Billboard Bluetooth speaker FAQ

How do I charge these speakers?

A. Billboard Bluetooth speakers typically come with a micro USB charger, which quickly charges its battery. These batteries often last between three to seven hours of consistent playtime.

Do Billboard speakers play music from an SD card?

A. Yes, some of these speakers can play music on an SD card. However, you can only play these songs in order, so you cannot shuffle or alter the playlist.

What’s the best Billboard Bluetooth speaker to buy?

Top Billboard Bluetooth speaker

Billboard BB742 IPX5 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

What you need to know: If you want the best bang for your buck, this Billboard IPX5 Water-Resistant Bluetooth speaker has everything you need.

What you’ll love: It’s IPX5 water-resistant and can withstand accidental drops or splashes. It’s portable, lightweight and can even take calls thanks to the built-in speakerphone and hands-free mic.

What you should consider: The sound quality tends to be pretty low, even when the volume is all the way up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Billboard Bluetooth speaker for the money

Billboard Indoor/Outdoor Bluetooth Wireless Party Speaker with LED, Black

What you need to know: Looking for a big speaker for your next party? This long-range speaker is perfect for playing your favorite tunes.

What you’ll love: The LED lights turn your playlist into an extravagant light show. It offers three hours of uninterrupted playtime and works with Androids, Apple products and SD cards.

What you should consider: Some users found the charging port came apart and fell off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Billboard BB784 Large Pill Design Bluetooth Speaker

What you need to know: If you want a sleek and modern design, try this large pill-shaped speaker from Billboard.

What you’ll love: This highly affordable speaker offers long-range play, so you can connect a device from up to 33 feet away.

What you should consider: The sound quality is rather weak, and many users noted it had extremely limited bass.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

