CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The 21st annual Feast for Kids benefiting Kids’ Food Basket was held near Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The local chapter of the American Culinary Federation had its 2022 chefs of the year cook up a four-course meal to support Kids’ Food Basket, which works to combat hunger in West Michigan.

The event was held at Noto’s on 28th Street in Cascade Township. See photos below: