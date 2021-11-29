Photos: Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens

A collection of photos show the University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. (Mike Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A holiday tradition is back at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions features the sights and sounds of the holidays celebrated by 46 cultures. This is the 27th year for the annual exhibition, which opened Nov. 23 and runs through Jan. 2.

A November 2021 photo shows the University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. (Mike Buck/WOOD TV8)

More information on special events and hours for the Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition can be found at https://www.meijergardens.org/.