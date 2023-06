The 2023 ACF Summer BBQ was held at Affinity Group near Grand Rapids on June 8, 2023. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The American Culinary Federation of Grand Rapids held its summer barbecue Thursday.

The event, held at Affinity Group southeast of Grand Rapids, featured Zedke Indigenous Food Truck and Smithfield, plus live music and prizes.

See photos from the event below: