WOODTV.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Thad Brown
Posted: May 9, 2023 / 08:26 AM EDT
Updated: May 9, 2023 / 08:26 AM EDT
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s a par 5 for members, but a par 4 for the pros.
Oak Hill Head Professional Jason Ballard breaks down hole 17 as we near the end of the East Course and 18 Holes of the PGA Championship.
Whether you have a small city yard or a rural multi-acre plot, we’ll cover the most popular styles of mowers to make your buying decision easier.
As the seasons change, many people are inspired to plant a new garden. However, it can be hard to tell the best time to start.
To have a successful garden, you need to know when it is the best time to plant. Here are the best plants to start in May.