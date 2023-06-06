Park Party Unboxing Contest

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
68°
Sign Up
Grand Rapids
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
News 8 Digital Series
To The Point
Nexstar Media Wire
Politics from The Hill
Automotive News
Top Stories
CMU launches Rural Health Equity Institute
Top Stories
Blue Bridge to close weekend overnights
Kent Co. sees continued gradual decline in HIV cases
Video
GR hosting summer activities on the Grand River
Help plant trees in Kalamazoo this weekend
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Bill’s Blog
Ask Ellen
Lake Michigan Beach and Boating
Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide
Power Outages
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Storm Team 8 weather app
School Closing Emails
Weather Experience
Top Stories
Red Flag Warning and Lake Michigan Beach Hazards
Top Stories
Very Few Tornadoes of Late
Dry stretch straining some city water systems
Video
Western Reservoirs Continue to Fill
What to know about the 2023 hurricane season
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
NCAA Hoops
Top Stories
Phillies’ ace Nola loses no-hitter in 7th, wins game …
Top Stories
Despite loss, Panthers’ Ginda wins defensive award
Tour de France cyclist returns to GR for Gran Fondo
Video
White Sox beat Tigers for 3-game sweep
Moncada scores on wild pitch that strikes ump
Watch
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Breaking News & Live Events
Watch News 8
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Remarkable Women of West Michigan 2023
Virtual Home Show
Top Stories
Active Commute Week kicks off Friday
Video
Top Stories
There are cutting-edge programs for neuropathy pain
Video
Top Stories
New MSU FCU branch offers grand opening specials
Video
Kent County women are giving back
Video
How to save on taxes in retirement
Video
HBA Spring Parade of Homes kicks off today
Video
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Student of the Week
Pets of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Fruit flies could explain health effects from dads
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Izza and Corndog
Video
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Citgo and King
FH Northern student prepares for life after high …
Video
DTE names new leadership
Mercantile Bank Presents: Studio Park’s Listening …
ABC 4
ABC
Live Local. Give Local.
Maranda
Guides
Jobs
Work For Us
Job Connect
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Best Reviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Virtual Home Show
Search
Please enter a search term.
Park Party Unboxing Contest