Park Party team heads to Battle Creek

Maranda is excited to be back in Battle Creek for the fifth Park Party of the summer! Maranda and the Park Party team are headed to Carson/Rizor Athletic Field at New Level Sports Ministries in Battle Creek, their first time ever at that park!

“I’m so excited for this party because it’s such a great example of community partnerships. W.K Kellogg, Battle Creek Community Foundation, Battle Creek Public Schools, and New Level Sports Ministries have all come together to make this party happen!” Maranda said.

It’s going to be such a great day in Battle Creek with tons of totally free activities for kids! Kids will have the opportunity to engage in awesome rides in activities like the Priority Health Obstacle Course, Fifth Third Super Slide, Comcast Spin Cycle, and so much more! Other exciting things happening at the party include the Meijer food truck passing out popsicles, New Level Sports having a full activities zone, and Metro by T-Mobile giving away phones and an unlimited monthly phone plan to one lucky family!

Battle Creek Public Schools have arranged bus transportation to the party throughout the city to give every child in Battle Creek the chance to come participate at the party!

The bus schedule is below:

Area Schools:

11:15am – Coburn Elementary

11:25am – Post Franklin Elementary

11:05am – Fremont Elementary

11:15am – Verona Elementary

11:30am – Lamora Park Elementary

Ann J Kellogg (Bus Transfer Station)

Apartments: