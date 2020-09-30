Revisit ‘On Your Corner’ with Casey Jones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In his “On Your Corner” series, News 8 Casey Jones is bringing you the stories of your neighbors.

Below, in reverse chronological order, are links to the features. Simply click on a photo to get to the full report.

Sept. 23, 2020: Grand Rapids community organizer turns to neighbors in search for kidney.

This courtesy image shows Willie Patterson undergoing dialysis. Patterson, who works for LINC UP, is searching for a live donor to give him a new kidney.

Sept. 16, 2020: Kalamazoo man uses tennis to hit back at life’s serves

Daniel Henry turned to tennis to find purpose after the death of both his parents, then his grandmother.

Sept. 9, 2020: 107-year-old shares memories from a lifetime

Louise Burkhalter, 107, and News 8’s Casey Jones. Burkhalter shared the lessons she has learned in her long life.

Sept. 2, 2020: Using lemons to make a stand