Throwback special: Best of ‘On The Michigan Road’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For 20 years, “On The Michigan Road” was a staple of WOOD TV8 news.

Dick Evans crisscrossed the state to profile historic sites, interesting people and beautiful locations. He toured Mackinac Island, learned about historic boats that sailed the Great Lakes, met a bear and viewed the fall colors in the Upper Peninsula — and that was jut the tip of the iceberg.

In December 1990, Evans compiled some of his favorite stories and put them together in a special report. You can watch the first part of that special above. The second half will air Friday at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Evans died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.