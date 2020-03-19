‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: What’s in a name?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a Battle Creek woman who didn’t just read the newspaper for the crossword puzzles.

In this vintage “On The Michigan Road,” which originally aired Feb. 18, 1983, Dick Evans met a woman who collected newspaper clippings from across the country that highlighted funny names, such as marriage announcements with last names like Ice and Blizzard, and Olive and Branch.



Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

