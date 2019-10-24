‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Van Buren clock tower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For 85 years, the clock tower at the Van Buren County Courthouse didn’t actually have a clock. When they finally installed one, Dick Evans was there with “On The Michigan Road.”

In the vintage report above, which originally aired Nov. 1, 1986, Evans profiled the courthouse built in 1901 and explained why they didn’t add a clock until 1986.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.