‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Turtle hunting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick Evans met all sorts of interesting people with niche hobbies as he traveled around the state for “On The Michigan Road.”

In the July 7, 1986, report above, Dick went to Muskegon County to meet a turtle hunter. He even gave the turtle meat a try after the hunter’s wife cooked it up.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.