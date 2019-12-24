‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: ‘The Night Before Christmas’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this Christmas Eve, we’re taking you back in time with this vintage “On the Michigan Road” story of “The Night Before Christmas.”

This piece originally aired on Dec. 24, 1985. Each year, Dick Evans would read this story on Christmas Eve.

=== Watch the Dec. 24 1985 report above. ===

Between 1971 and 1991, Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

