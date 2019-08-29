‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: SS Milwaukee in 1981

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Step aboard the still-sailing SS City of Milwaukee as we take you back in time with reports from Dick Evans’ long-running and popular series “On The Michigan Road.”

In this report that originally aired Aug. 17, 1981, Evans toured the railroad car ferry in Elberta during the final year it traversed Lake Michigan.

Today, you can visit the SS Milwaukee docked on Manistee Lake off of US-31. The last of six sister ships designed in the 1920s, it is a National Historic Landmark. It is open for tours during the spring and summer and even has a small bed and breakfast onboard called the “Boatel.”

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

News 8 will be airing a throwback “On The Michigan Road” report each Thursday during the 5 p.m. hour.