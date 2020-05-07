‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Singapore ghost town

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick Evans’ trips for “On The Michigan Road” took him to some of the state’s liveliest locations — and some that ceased to exist long ago.

In this vintage report, which originally aired May 6, 1981, Dick Evans visited the historic ghost town of Singapore, near South Haven.

==Watch the report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to Michigan’s most beautiful locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

