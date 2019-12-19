‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Silo ice cliff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s vintage “On The Michigan Road” story takes you to Marshall to meet a unique ice chamber.

This report originally aired on Jan. 10, 1989. Dick Evans visited a farmer who lived in Marshall. He turned the farmer’s silo into an ice cliff by putting water around it so that he could climb it.

=== Watch the May 1989 report above. ===

Between 1971 and 1991, Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

