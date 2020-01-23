‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Professional rock skipper 1982

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rick Federal claimed an odd title: professional rock skipper.

Dick Evans met Federal (spelling an educated guess) for the above “On The Michigan Road” report from Feb. 17, 1982, watching him practice on a frozen Lake Lansing in Haslett for the annual rock skipping competition on Mackinac Island.



Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” stories from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.