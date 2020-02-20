‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Pool with a poodle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick Evans was enjoying a relaxing game of pool — until he started getting hustled by a poodle.

Originally airing March 4, 1981, this “On The Michigan Road” report shows Buffy the poodle nudging pool balls into pockets. Owner Pauline Polinski of Battle Creek said she put Buffy on the pool table one day and the dog just started playing.

==Watch the report above.==



Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

