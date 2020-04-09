‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Point Betsie lighthouse keeper

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dick Evans’ “On The Michigan Road” journeys took him to some of the most iconic sights in our state, including the beautiful Point Betsie lighthouse near Frankfort.

The lighthouse was the last on Lake Michigan to be automated, which happened in 1983. When Evans went inside on April 28, 1981, it still had a keeper.

==Watch the vintage report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most stunning locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.