‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Plywood car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Larry Potter was well ahead of his time on gas mileage.

In this March 3, 1981, “On The Michigan Road” report, he showed off his car. Potter, of the Hastings area, bought a wrecked Fiat X1/9 for $500. The motor was good, but most of the rest of it needed to be replaced. He used plywood for the exterior.

He said it got about 50 miles per gallon.

Watch the vintage report above.

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

