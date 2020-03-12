‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: One of the last milk men

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a time that the milk man was a community staple. Not so anymore, and not so in the 1980s.

In this vintage “On The Michigan Road,” which originally aired Feb. 10, 1983, Dick Evans rode along with Bob Kelly of Roelof Dairy in Galesburg as he delivered milk.

==Watch the report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to some of Michigan’s most iconic locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.