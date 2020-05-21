‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: MSU Dairy Store

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s still an East Lansing institution: the MSU Dairy Store.

Dick Evans visited the shop for this April 9, 1984, “On The Michigan Road” report. He tried a type of cheese that was billed as having a chocolatey, fudgy flavor.

==Watch the report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to Michigan’s most beautiful locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

