‘On The Michigan Road’ throwback: Miniature horse farm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In his long-running ‘On The Michigan Road’ series, Dick Evans saw some of the state’s most iconic sights. He also went to more niche attractions.

In this report, which originally aired May 22, 1984, he visited a miniature horse farm, where he also encountered a miniature donkey.

==Watch the report above.==

Between 1971 and 1991, Dick Evans filed his popular “On The Michigan Road” reports from all over the state. They featured everything from county fairs to people with offbeat hobbies and collections to Michigan’s most beautiful locations. He died in October 1991 at the age of 66 after more than 40 years in broadcasting.

You can find more throwback reports in the “On The Michigan Road” section here on woodtv.com.